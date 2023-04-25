Carrie Fisher to receive Walk of Fame star on Star Wars Day

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Carrie Fisher is set to receive a posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Star Wars Day.

The 60-year-old actor who portrayed Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise for nearly 40 years, died of a heart attack in 2016.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will unveil Fisher’s star near the El Capitan Theatre, according to the Walk of Fame.

“Fans will be over the moon to know that their favorite movie princess, Carrie Fisher will be honored with her star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame! Carrie will join her Star Wars co-stars and fellow Walk of Famers Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford on this historic sidewalk,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“I am happy to add, that her star is just a few feet away from the star of Mark Hamill and across the street from the star of her legendary mother Debbie Reynolds!”

Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd will be accepting the honour on her behalf.

In 2019, many Star Wars fans called for President Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame star to be replaced with one in honour of Fisher.

At the time, Fisher’s co-star Hamill renewed a campaign to get the renowned feminist her own star on Hollywood Boulevard.

Her tweeted an old article about a proposal to remove Trump’s star with the caption: “Good riddance! (and I know just who should replace him....) #AStarForCarrie.”

In response to Hamill’s tweeted, several of Fisher’s supporters took to Twitter using the hashtag #AStarForCarrie petitioning for her recognition in the form of the famous plaque.