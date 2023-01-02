Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Cate Blanchett is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Hela, Goddess of Death.

Inspired by the Norse goddess Hel, the character first appeared in the 2017 film Thor: Ragnarok. She is later mentioned in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).

Blanchett will reprise the role for the forthcoming second season of What If…?

As reported by Laughing Place, the series director Bryan Andrews revealed that the Oscar-winner had already recorded dialogue for an episode featuring her character but announced few other details.

What If…? is Marvel Studios’ first animated series, which focuses on different heroes in the MCU and what might have occurred in stories of alternate universes and realities.

Narrated by Uatu the Watcher (Jeffrey Wright), each episode looks at key moments in the MCU and how things might have gone differently. For example, one episode in the first series looked at what would have happened if it wasn’t Steve Rogers but Peggy Carter who received the Super-Soldier Serum.

Blanchett’s return suggests one thing in particular, that fans will get another look at Chris Hemsworth as Thor.

In November last year, the actor said that his next Thor role will “probably be the finale” for his character, prompting the question as to whether a voice-over in What If…? might be the last fans see or hear of him.

(Disney Plus / Getty Images)

Hemsworth did say, however, that he remains “completely open” to another Thor film if “there is something unique” to do with the character and the world.

The second series of What If…? does not yet have a confirmed release date. It will like arrive on Disney Plus sometime in early 2023.

Alongside Blanchett, a number of voice actors from season one, including Hayley Atwell, Elizabeth Olsen, Taika Waititi, and Jeff Goldblum are also set to star.