Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Grey's Anatomy actor Caterina Scorsone said she and her three children escaped a blaze in "about two minutes" that tore through her house, killing her four pets.

Ms Scorsone, 41, who plays the character of Dr Amelia Shepherd on the ABC series, revealed on Monday that her house was charred in a fire a couple of months ago.

"While getting my kids ready for bed and finishing bath time, smoke began to seep up through the grout around the tub," she wrote on Instagram.

"When I looked down the hallway a river of thick black smoke had already formed and was filling the house. One thing about fires: they happen fast."

The actor said she had about "two minutes" to get her three kids aged three, six and 10, out of the house. "We escaped with less than shoes on our feet. But we got out. And for that I am eternally grateful," she added.

However, the blaze claimed the lives of all four of her pets – three cats and a dog. "We are still sitting with that loss, but we are lucky we got to love them at all."

Ms Scorsone shared photographs of her pets and children in the house before it was burnt to the ground.

The actor expressed her gratitude to the community members, friends and family, who showed up offering a helping hand in the aftermath of the devastating incident.

"This is a post about community. This is a love letter to the incredible people that showed up and the incredible ways that they did," she wrote.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

She thanked the firefighters, investigators and her neighbour, who “answered our frantic knocks at her door”.

The actor continued: “Thank you to the parents at my kids’ school who sent toys and books, my friends at @greysabc and @shondaland who sent clothing and supplies, my sisters who flew in to handle logistics so that I could be with my kids.

“Thank you to my team who made everything easier.

“What we learned is that the only thing that matters are the people (and beings) that you love.”

Ms Scorsone's friends and Grey's Anatomy costars expressed their condolences and praised her resilience.

Jake Borelli, who plays the character of Dr Levi Schmitt on the show, said: "You are truly an incredible human and I am sending all the love I have to you and yours."