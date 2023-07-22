Catherine Tate hits out at Netflix for harsh way it cancelled her show

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Catherine Tate has hit out at Netflix for the brutal way it cancelled her show.

The actor, who is returning to Doctor Who later this year for the show’s 60th-anniversary specials, debuted the mockumentary Hard Cell, a project she created and co-wrote, in April 2022.

After being mauled by critics, the show was soon cancelled by the streaming service. However, Tate was not told by bosses – instead, she was informed of the news “from someone else's agent”.

Appearing on BBC Two’s Breakfast Show on Friday (21 July), Tate reflected on her treatment from Netflix, stating: “They had a change of staff and as happens when someone who has commissioned the show and then leaves, often they want to start afresh.”

She said that while she “kind of understands” the decision, “it would’ve been nice for them to have told me”.

Tate played six different characters in the series, portraying staff as well as prison inmates who unite to put on a musical.

The actor can currently be seen in the BBC sitcom Queen of Oz, which airs on Fridays on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Tate is returning as Donna Noble in the long-running sci-fi series Doctor Who this autumn.

Catherine Tate in Netflix series ‘Hard Cell’ (Netflix)

Speaking about the forthcoming episodes, returning showrunner Russell T Davies said: “They’re back! And it looks impossible – first, we announce a new Doctor, and then an old Doctor, along with the wonderful Donna, what on earth is happening? Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback.

“The only thing I can confirm is that it’s going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime.”