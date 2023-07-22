Barbie vs Oppenheimer: Both films majorly exceed expectations as box office frontrunner emerges
‘Barbie’ starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, and ‘Oppenheimer’ starring Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh, are both out now in cinemas
Cinemas around the world are busier than ever thanks to the arrival of two films that have rapidly become blockbusters.
Excitement for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has been in overdrive in the run-up to their simultaneous release, which has finally arrived.
While Oppenheimer’s critical ratings have blown past Barbie with a near-perfect Rotten Tomato score, the latter, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is now expected to double the Cillian Murphy-starring biopic’s box office takings.
However, both releases have shot past their expectations in a huge way, perhaps proving that audiences are tired of sequels and superhero films.
Barbie was estimated to earn $110m at the US box office during opening weekend, with Oppenheimer‘s total was projected to sit around $50m. Impressively, Barbie is now on track to take $150m, with Nolan’s drama set to amass $75m.
Speaking in a new interview with The Independent, Nolan described Oppenheimer as “the biggest film I’ve made”. Meanwhile, Murphy admitted to struggling to watch the film due to seeing his face projected on the screen, but acknowleged that the film is “designed” to be “watched with an audience”.
Oppenheimer’s London premiere was cut short, however, as the cast left early in preparation for the SAG-AFTRA strike order, which was initiated hours after the event.
Was Oppenheimer really the ‘father’ of the atomic bomb?
“It is always too easy to fall for the great man – or great woman – theory of history,” Guy Walters writes in a long read for The Independent.
“But the problem with the great man theory is that it seldom holds water, and nowhere is it more leaky than with Oppenheimer.
“To regard him as the ‘father of the atomic bomb’ is to ignore not only that the Manhattan Project was the result of a historically unprecedented level of teamwork, but also those others who are equally deserving of atomic fatherhood status.”
Read more:
Was Oppenheimer really the ‘father’ of the atomic bomb?
As Christopher Nolan’s epic is released, other great men and women surely deserve ‘parenthood’ of this moment in history, says Guy Walters
America Ferrera points out ‘revolutionary’ detail in Barbie Dreamhouse
In a new interview for the Harper’s Bazaar UK Summer issue, Barbie star America Ferrera, 39, discussed Barbie’s progressive but “inelegant” history since its creation in 1959.
Ferrera said that growing up, she was “never a Barbie girl” but there have been “revolutionary” moments in Barbie’s history when Mattel has made subversive statements about womanhood.
Ferrera pointed out that there was no kitchen in the first Barbie Dreamhouse, which freed the doll from expectations of domesticity.
Read more:
America Ferrera points out ‘revolutionary’ detail in original Barbie Dreamhouse
The ‘Ugly Betty’ actor plays Gloria, an assistant to the chief executive of Mattel in the new ‘Barbie’ film
Are Christopher Nolan’s films right-wing?
That’s the question explored by my colleague Louis Chilton in his comment piece for The Independent.
The 52-year-old filmmaker’s work has long prompted speculation over his political views, from the supposedly pro-conservative Dark Knight to the anti-war messaging of Tenet. Does his nuclear biopic Oppenheimer hold any answers?
Are Christopher Nolan’s films right-wing? Oppenheimer finally suggests otherwise
The 52-year-old filmmaker’s work has long prompted speculation over his political views, from the supposedly pro-conservative ‘Dark Knight’ to the anti-war messaging of ‘Tenet’. Does his nuclear biopic ‘Oppenheimer’ hold any answers, asks Louis Chilton
Barbie manufacturer accused of ‘stealth marketing’ in schools
Barbie manufacturer accused of ‘stealth marketing’ in schools
Mattel has sparked criticism for “stealth marketing” to children after a new programme gave away free Barbie dolls in schools, a move that health experts are claiming reinforces damaging gender stereotypes.
The toy manufacturer launched the “Barbie School of Friendship” programme this year, in which free Barbie dolls were given to an estimated 150,000 students in 700 schools across the UK to teach social skills.
However, in an investigative piece published in the British Medical Journal on 20 July, many experts have questioned the programme’s potential negative effects of gender stereotyping, as well as companies freely marketing their products in schools.
Mattel accused of ‘stealth marketing’ after giving away free Barbie dolls in schools
Health experts have claimed Mattel-sponsored school programme ‘reinforces damaging gender stereotypes’
Christopher Nolan says Oppenheimer is ‘the biggest film I’ve ever made’
The Independent sat down with both Nolan and Cillan Murphy to discuss Oppenheimer.
During the chat, Nolan discussed his new film as well as his directing future while Murphy admitted: “I love watching Christopher Nolan’s films when I’m not in them.
Read the full interview here.
Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy on Oppenheimer: ‘There’s nothing bigger’
The blockbuster director and ‘Peaky Blinders’ star talk to Jacob Stolworthy about bringing to life the man who masterminded the creation of the atomic bomb
Will ‘Oppenheimer’ be released in Japan?
For obvious reasons, some fans are wondering whether Oppenheimer will have a theatrical release in Japan.
The Independent understands that plans for the film’s release have not yet been finalised in all markets. Japan also tends to release later than other markets with Barbie coming out on 11 August there.
Read more here:
Will Oppenheimer be released in Japanese movie theatres?
Film depicts the 1945 bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which killed around 200,000 people
‘Oppenheimer’ technical faults hit cinemas
Christopher Nolan has made it very clear his preferred way to watch Oppeheimer is in IMAX 70mm.
In fact, the film is the longest one to ever be projected in this format.
Due to the fragile nature of projecting in 70mm, though, many cinemagoers around the world have been experiencing faults – one of which may or may not have been a nod to Barbenheimer.
Barbie’s fun cameo
In the run-up to Barbie, film fans were left confused after seeing Rob Brydon at the UK premiere.
The Gavin & Stacey comedy star then wrote on Twitter that he had small role in the film – and sure enough, he’s there!
Many are lovingly calling his sudden, and brief, appearance in the film as a “jump scare”.
Our verdict on ‘Barbie’
Greta Gerwig’s Barbie gets the five-star treatment from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey:
Barbie is a near-miraculous achievement – movie review
While it’s impossible for any studio film to be truly subversive, this Mattel-approved comedy gets away with far more than you’d think was possible
Matt Damon and Emily Blunt have admitted to finding co-star Cillian Murphy’s blue eyes to be a “real problem” on the set of Oppenheimer.
“It’s a real problem when you’re doing scene work with Cillian,” Damon agreed. “Sometimes you find yourself just swimming in his eyes.”
Blunt compared Murphy’s eyes to Billie Eilish’s 2016 hit “Ocean Eyes”. “We just hum it all day,” she quipped.
Read more here:
Emily Blunt says Cillian Murphy’s ‘ocean eyes’ were distracting on Oppenheimer set
‘Sometimes you find yourself just swimming in his eyes,’ Matt Damon said of Irish actor
