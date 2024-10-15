Former CBBC presenter supported after breaking down when saying she ‘failed’ kids

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Former CBBC presenter Angellica Bell has claimed that she “failed a generation” during her stint on the channel after belatedly realising the impact she had on Black children’s lives at the time.

Bell worked on CBBC between 2000 and 2006 where she mainly worked as a presenter between the various children’s shows that the BBC broadcast at the time, as well as being the main anchor on shows like 50/50 and Short Change. In 2021 she released the podcast Rewirement.

Bell, now 48, has now opened up about her time in the role and fought back tears while speaking about the influence that she’s been told she had on Black people’s lives.

Speaking to Fleur East on Hits Radio, Bell admitted that she “didn’t realise the impact of being on CBBC at that time”.

She said: “There was this guy, and he was like ‘Angelica, you were my childhood’. And I’m grateful for those experiences and maybe the tough times that I went through where I was trying to work out who I was. I’m like ‘Actually, it was worth it’.”

East complimented Bell on the legacy that she helped create but also touched on the fact that she said that she wasn’t comfortable wearing braids on her hair while in the job, which she feels didn’t matter.

The rapper, who has worked on Hits Radio since 2019, explained to Bell: “You just being on TV, for all the young black kids just watching you on TV gave people hope. Maybe if you’d had more of an example before you got in that position, you’d could’ve stepped into who you are a lot sooner. Thank you, on behalf of a whole generation.”

Moved by the compliment, Bell broke down, saying: “Sometimes I think I failed. Sometimes I think that I haven’t done enough.” East consoled her, telling Bell: “Never ever think that you haven’t done enough. You’ve done more than enough.”

open image in gallery Angellica Bell during the launch of the audiobooks for The Little Chapters of Chill 2 ( PA )

The presenter who most recently worked on TheMartin Lewis Money Show, has since been showered with praise on social media for her emotional comments.

Current Newsround presenter De-Graft Mensah told Bell “you have never failed us! The amount of times you come up in conversation as someone who was SO important to have on TV growing up. Your impact and legacy will never be forgotten. A genuine ICON.”

Another Newsround presenter Shanequa Paris added: “Honestly @angellicabell watching you inspired me to join CBBC and I’ll have my braids, twist out and cornrows on Newsround all the time you paved the way!”

Fellow broadcaster Oré Olukoga echoed the sentiments saying: “Seeing Angelica Bell & Reggie Yates on television when I was younger was a real game changer for me. They are the reason I wanted to be a broadcaster.”