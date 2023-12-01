Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

ITV viewers are criticising The Martin Lewis Money Show after dropping Angellica Bell, allegedly with “no warning”.

Those tuning into the latest series of the series from money saving expert Lewis were surprised to find that his co-presenter Bell, who has been on the show since 2017, was nowhere to be seen.

Shortly after, it was reported that Bell was “sacked with no warning” following her appearance on Channel 5’s Shop Smart, Save Money, which was formerly known as The Gadget Show.

The Sun claimed earlier this month that producers believed her appearance on the series to be a conflict of interest that clashed with her role on The Martin Lewis Money Show.

Viewers have been left unimpressed with the absence of Bell, who has been replaced by Team GB athlete Jeanette Kwakye.

“I really do think ITV made a mistake in sacking Angellica Bell from Martin Lewis‘s show, she makes a very valuable contribution to the show and is missed,” one viewer wrote, with another adding: “I miss her on it.”

Others questioned why nobody is acknowledging Bell’s departure. “Where is Angelica Bell and why is no one answering this question,” one confused viewer wrote.

A source told The Sun earlier this month: “Angellica was a valued part of the team having joined in series seven.

“But, given the importance of maintaining a clear, individual and distinct identity for the show it was felt that her new role meant she would not be offered a new contract to continue on the Martin Lewis Money Show Live.”

ITV toldThe Independent: “Angellica is not working on The Martin Lewis Money Show Live, however, the relationship with her remains amicable and we are working with her on other forthcoming programmes.”

The Martin Lewis Money Show started in 2012. Bell replaced original co-host Saira Khan.

It’s the most-viewed British current affairs show, receiving three to four million viewers per episode.

Bell, who won Celebrity MasterChef in 2017, rose to fame while presenting CBBC from 2000 and 2006.