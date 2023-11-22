Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to unmarried couples living together

Martin Lewis has issued an urgent warning to unmarried couples who are living together.

The money-saving expert has warned people about the dangers of not having a will sorted in his The Martin Lewis Money Show Live on Tuesday (21 November).

Lewis said: “A special point to anyone who is co-habiting, you’re not married, you’re not a civil partner. If you have been living together for 30 years and you’ve got nine children, it still means nothing in the law when it comes to a will. Your partner wouldn’t get anything.”