Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity Big Brother viewers have been left “disgusted” at the behaviour of contestants Chris Hughes and Jojo Siwa during a task on Friday’s episode (18 April).

The pair have attracted much attention after speculation that their relationship may have romantic undertones.

The 32-year-old Love Island contestant and the 21-year-old Dance Moms star have developed a budding friendship during their time in the house after Hughes reassured Siwa when she was subject to homophobic comments by actor Mickey Rourke.

Although Rourke was eventually removed for other reasons, including “threatening and aggressive behaviour” to Hughes and the use of “inappropriate sexual language” to Ella Mae Wise, Hughes and Siwa have remained close.

During the show’s latest episode, in which Olympic athlete Daley Thompson was evicted, housemates were asked to behave and dress as cats for the day. Litter trays were provided in the communal bathroom, but there were no instructions to use them.

However, Siwa and Hughes took matters into their own hands and urinated in the litter trays. Hughes then watched as Siwa urinated in the tray before going over to inspect the soiled tray on his hands and knees.

They were swiftly issued a warning by Big Brother who announced: “This is Big Brother. House cats are reminded that they can use the human toilets.”

Pair were branded ‘inconsiderate savages’ ( ITV )

The actions sparked disgust on social media with the pair being branded “attention-seeking”.

“The disgusting thing about actually using those litter trays, is that some poor underpaid sod on the lowest rung of the production team backstage is going to have to clean that out,” wrote one viewer on X/Twitter. “Chris and JoJo are inconsiderate savages.”

Another wrote: “Jojo and Chris are peeing on a prop. Disgusting. This isn't entertainment. It's disgusting.”

Get Apple TV+ for £2.99/month for 3 months Offer ends 24 April 2025. £2.99/month for first 3 months, then £8.99/month. Terms apply. Accept offer ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get Apple TV+ for £2.99/month for 3 months Offer ends 24 April 2025. £2.99/month for first 3 months, then £8.99/month. Terms apply. Accept offer ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Others were even more repulsed by the pair using the litter tray “and then touching it with their hands.”

Fans considered the challenge reminiscent of another historic Big Brother moment, in which politician George Galloway and Coronation Street actor Rula Lenska acted as cats.

“Who thought Chris Hughes and Jojo Siwa weeing in a litter tray was going to give this moment a run for its money,” commented one person alongside a picture of Lenska petting Galloway.

Earlier in the week, Hughes’ ex-partner Olivia Attwood appeared to take a swipe at the star as she said: "The internet is going two ways – the internet is going that there’s something there, there might be feelings from one side or the other.

"The other side of the internet is asking is Chris playing the game - she has a lot of followers, she’s very famous…"