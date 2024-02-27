All of the rumoured Celebrity Big Brother 2024 housemates

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s almost time for Celebrity Big Brother to return to screens for the first time in six years.

If this series is anything like past editions of the show, we can expect dramatic rows, messy love triangles and unadulterated gossip.

The reality show will return on 4 March for its first run since ITV rebooted the series, with hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best will welcome 10 famous faces onto the show

But which famous faces are entering the CBB house?

Rumours are swirling about which celebrities have signed on the dotted line – find out who they are below:

Sharon Osbourne

Osbourne pictured in September 2023 (Getty Images)

Former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne, 71, has reportedly signed up to the show.

The music manager was a judge alongside her friend Louis Walsh, and the pair competed against one another with different acts over the years.

A TV source told The Sun: “She isn’t afraid to say what’s on her mind and has a wealth of showbiz stories up her sleeves. She is guaranteed entertainment and sure to be a hit with viewers.”

However, an ITV spokesperson has said that rumoured names are speculation at this point.

and... Louis Walsh

X Factor reunion: Osbourne and Walsh rumoured to join CBB (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Osbourne will reportedly be joined by her former X Factor co-star Walsh, 71.

The pair became known for their competitive relationship and playful interactions on The X Factor, and a CBB appearance would see the pair reunite on screen for the first time in seven years.

The Sun source said: “Landing Sharon is a huge coup for the series, especially as she has such a strong on-screen partnership with Louis.”

Fern Britton

Britton pictured in 2014 (Getty Images)

According to The Sun, Fern Britton, who hosted This Morning from 1999 to 2009, will be one of the Celebrity Big Brother housemates.

Britton presented the daytime show alongside Phillip Schofield, who dramatically quit the series in May 2023 after admitting to lying about an affair with a younger male colleague.

During their working relationship, Britton clashed with Schofield, with the latter revealing in his 2012 memoir Life is What You Make It that Britton once accused him of “meddling” with the daytime show’s content, forcing him to “calmly” tell her: “Please don’t do that to me again.”

When Britton quit the show, being replaced by Holly Willoughby, she released a statement addressing the show’s team in general – but did not specifically name Schofield.

A source told The Sun of Britton’s rumoured CBB appearance: “She wants to show the public a different side to her – unscripted and unapologetic. She has a lot of stories to tell and she won’t hold back when it comes to her relationships with people like Phil. They don’t speak anymore so there are no bridges to burn as far as she is concerned.”

Jordan North

Jordan North has left his BBC Radio 1 slot (BBC)

The former BBC Radio 1 host recently quit his role as a weekly presenter and announced he will be moving into Roman Kemp’s slot on Capital Radio.

However, when North announced his departure from BBC Radio 1, his co-host Vicky Hope jokingly hinted that the presenter had signed up to be on the forthcoming edition of CBB when she wrote on Instagram: “Christ I’ll miss you so much Jord, what a radio legend and sweet sweet love. Will be voting for you every night on CBB!"

North replied to the comment with a laughter emoji, but did not comment any more on the rumours.

Chloe Burrows

Former ‘Love Island’ star Chloe Burrows (ITV)

Former Love Island star recently appeared on Celebs Go Dating and is no stranger to a reality show.

It is rumoured that producers were keen for her to appear on Love Island All Stars – but she had already been in discussions with Celebrity Big Brother bosses.

Burrows appeared on Love Island in 2021, where she met Toby Aromolaran and they dated for one year. After her time on the show, she launched her own podcast series, Chloe vs the World, and continues to appear on reality TV.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Ekin-Su pictured in 2022 (Getty Images)

Another former Love Island star, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, is rumoured to be heading into the CBB house, after she teased an “exciting” forthcoming project.

Earlier this month, Cülcüloğlu said she was at a photoshoot for “something exciting coming soon” and said she went shopping this weekend for some new outfits.

A potential appearance on the show would follow her split from Davide Sanclimenti, whom she met on the 2022 series of the ITV2 dating series. They announced their split in January, after Cülcüloğlu told fans they had “made the decision to end our relationship and to go our separate ways”.

“Breakups are never easy. For any couple. And we hope that our privacy will be respected at this time. I enjoyed our time together and will cherish the memories we made,” she said.

“Thank you for your continued support. It’s been so lovely to have you follow our Love Island journeys together since the villa and we hope you’ll continue to follow our careers as we go off in our own directions.”

Chloe Brockett

Brockett recently announced her exit from ‘TOWIE’ (Getty Images)

The Only Way is Essex star Chloe Brockett has announced her exit from the show after five years, which fans have said might be well-timed for a CBB appearance.

The reality TV star shared news of her departure with fans on Instagram, sharing a statement on her Stories this morning (February 26).

"I have made the decision to take a step back from TOWIE. It’s been my life since I was 18 and I feel like it’s best for me at this point in my life to step away," she wrote.

"I’m forever grateful to TOWIE for giving me the platform they have. Love you all."

Chloe made her first appearance on the show back in 2019, alongside her mother Clare.

An ITV spokesperson told The Independent: “Any names for Celebrity Big Brother are purely speculation.”

Celebrity Big Brother, hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, launches on ITV1 and ITVX on Monday 4 March.