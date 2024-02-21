Independent TV
Roman Kemp’s advice to new host of Capital FM Breakfast show
Roman Kemp has issued some advice and reassurance to the new host of Capital FM’s breakfast show.
Kemp, 31, announced earlier this week that he would be leaving the show on 28 March, 10 years after presenting his first programme for the station.
BBC Radio 1 star Jordan North, 34, was confirmed as the show’s new host today (21 February) and will take the helm in April.
Announcing his replacement live on air, Kemp said: “You are going to absolutely love this, Jordan. I have so much faith in you mate.
“It’s hard leaving, it feels like your child, but you want it to go into good hands and I know with you it’s going to be just that.
