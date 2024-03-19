Celebrity Big Brother in ‘fix’ row after Louis Walsh nomination twist

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Celebrity Big Brother viewers are accusing the series of fixing the show so that Louis Walsh made the final.

During Monday night’s St Patrick’s Day-themed episode (18 March),This Morning’s Fern Britton was given the opportunity to nominate one housemate for eviction – and she unflinchingly chose Louis Walsh.

However, in a plot twist orchestrated by Big Brother, Walsh was instead granted immunity from eviction, which has likely secured him a place in the final.

Celebrity Big Brother viewers questioned the development which almost guarantees Walsh a place in the final later this week. Walsh has been nominated for eviction several times by his fellow housemates but Britton was voting with the belief that she would evict him once and for all.

Viewers accused ITV of “fixing” Walsh’s place in the final, given that the twist was announced after Britton told the diary room camera that it was Walsh that she wanted to leave.

“I’ve never seen a bigger fix than this twist specifically to get Louis Walsh to the final,” wrote one viewer on X/Twitter. “They knew they’d all pick Louis & knew Louis is too lazy to go to the diary room.”

“What was the point of Fern finding the pot of gold, nominating Louis, then [Big Brother] giving him a lifeline?” asked another.

“They knew damn well that any one of those housemates would have evicted Louis,” wrote one viewer.

“Guaranteed they just invented that twist, cos they didn’t want to lose Louis I mean, I’m not complaining... it would be soooo boring without him, but come on!” added another.

The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.

During scenes aired last week, fans accused Walsh of making rude comments about Britton’s age.

In an episode that saw Walsh and Sharon Osbourne putting together a girl group for fictional talent show You’re Going to be a Star, Walshwas hesitant about putting Britton in the group because of her age, but was scolded by Osbourne in the Diary Room when he made his feelings known.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

When asked by Big Brother if Fern “could be a star”, Walsh, 71, immediately replied: “No.” Osbourne rolled her eyes, and said: “Yes, she’s gonna be great.”

Walsh then said: “She’s not,” to which Osbourne told her friend to “shut up”. Walsh persisted, though, stating: “She’s not – she can’t,” which prompted Osbourne to shout in disagreement.

“Louis! Stop,” she said, but Walsh continued: “I don’t think she’s right.” A frustrated Osbourne asked: “Right for what?” telling Walsh to be quiet when he said: “The girl group – she’s older. I’m just being me.”

Later in the episode, Walsh remarked that “even Fern looks good” when the girl group dressed up to perform.

Monday night’s nominations have left all three remaining women in the Big Brother house at risk of eviction, while reality star David Potts and Coronation Street actor Colson Smith came away from the nominations unscathed.