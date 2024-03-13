For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Louis Walsh is being accused of “bullying” Fern Britton about her age on Celebrity Big Brother.

The music manager and former X Factor judge has been ruffling feathers with rude comments to his fellow housemates ever since the show started earlier this month.

In the latest episode, which saw Real Housewives star Lauren Simon evicted from the house, Walsh was shown participating in a task alongside “house lodger” Sharon Osbourne, which saw them putting together a girl group for fictional talent show You’re Going to be a Star.

Walsh, who escaped eviction despite boos from the crowd on Tuesday (12 March), was hesitant about putting former This Morning host Britton, 66, in the group because of her age, but was scolded by Osbourne in the Diary Room when he made his feelings known.

When asked by Big Brother if Fern “could be a star”, Walsh, 71, immediately replied: “No.” Osbourne rolled her eyes, and said: “Yes, she’s gonna be great.”

Walsh then said: “She’s not,” to which Osbourne told her friend to “shut up”. Walsh persisted, though, stating: “She’s not – she can’t,” which prompted Osbourne to shout in disagreement.

“Louis! Stop,” she said, but Walsh continued: “I don’t think she’s right.” A frustrated Osbourne asked: “Right for what?” telling Walsh to be quiet when he said: “The girl group – she’s older. I’m just being me.”

After leaving the house in the latest episode, Osbourne appeared surprised to discover that Walsh’s comments about Britton had made it to air.

Sharon Osbourne was unimpressed with Louis Walsh’s comments about Fern Britton’s age (ITV)

Elsewhere in the episode, after Britton, Zeze Millz, Lauren Simon and Love Island winner Ekin-Su, were kitted out in their girl group costumes, Walsh told his fellow housemates: “I love the way they look; even Fern looks good.”

Britton, who was also saved from eviction on Tuesday, heard the comment, and pretend to kick Britton, saying: “You can’t say ‘even Fern’. However, Walsh did so again and, when Ekin-Su and Zeze told him to stop saying the word “even”, Walsh said: “But she’s older.”

When Walsh made the “even Fern” comment once more, Millz called him out, to which he replied while walking out of the room: “I’m not changing.”

Louis Walsh has been criticised for ‘cruel’ comments about Fern Britton (ITV)

Viewers have now stepped in to defend Britton from Walsh’s comments, which have been branded “cruel”.

One asked: “Why does Louis dislike Fern? Is it because she reminds him of his own age? The constant ‘she’s old’ comments are rude and weird.”

Another added: “It’s actually mad weird how he’s obsessed with insulting her because of her age,” with others saying it is ververginingining on “bullying”.

“Big Brother shouldn’t be allowing him to bully/age shame her,” one angry viewer wrote on X/Twitter.

The Independent has contacted Walsh’s representatives for comment.

