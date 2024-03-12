Celebrity Big Brother live: Louis Walsh calls Jedward ‘vile’ as he faces potential eviction
Kate Middleton’s uncle was the first person to be evicted from the Big Brother house on Friday
The Celebrity Big Brother housemates are getting ready to nominate again, after the Princess of Wales’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, became the first contestant on this year’s Celebrity Big Brother to be evicted from the house on Friday (8 March).
Months after the reality series titan returned on ITV, the celebrity version has been resurrected in the hopes of emulating the success of the latest civilian series, which was won by Jordan Sangha in November.
Surviving contestants include X Factor judge Louis Walsh– who has already shocked viewers with an “incredibly rude” comment – Love Island winner Ekin-Su and Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin.
In the latest episode, Sharon Osbourne saved presenter Zeze and replaced her on the chopping block with former This Morning star Fern Britton.
Either Fern, Louis or Lauren Simon will be booted out from the Big Brother house tonight in the live eviction.
‘Flavour Ladies’ and ‘Sexy Slayers’ are their band names
The girls are performing Girls Aloud’s ‘Something Kinda Oooh...”
Meanwhile, Louis thinks he’s back on X Factor
Fern Britton asks Ekin-Su is she has an OnlyFans....
Then apologises because she thought it might sound offensive. Slightly awkward...
Sing it, Marisha!
This episode would be nothing without Marisha, her voice is amazing
Awww Colson getting stage fright
Colson had to strut across the dance studio and couldn’t do it. Come on, Colson! We’re rooting for you
Louis thinks he’s back on X Factor...
Where did they get this dance studio from?
Nikita, the dance captain, says: “We are going to sell sex... we need to warm up our hips.”
Jedward have responded to Louis Walsh calling them ‘vile'
Oop...
Lauren forgets Colson’s name...
How long have they been living together, now? A week? And she’s calling him Colliser?
Louis Walsh calls Jedward ‘vile'
Asked about what it was like working with the duo, Walsh bluntly said: “They were vile.” But he also claimed they made him £5m...
Let’s go...
Live eviction time!
