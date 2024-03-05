Celebrity Big Brother 2024 line-up in full

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Celebrity Big Brother has returned with a new selection of famous housemates, including Sharon Osbourne, a Strictly star and Kate Middleton’s cousin.

ITV has tried its best to keep the details of the lineup under lock and key, but a leaked list of 13 name revealed the celebrities who would enter the Big Brother house on Monday night (4 March).

Follow all the updates from the launch episode – as they unfolded – here.

The first housemate to enter the show was Sharon Osbourne, but it was revealed by hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best that the former X Factor judge will not be an official housemate; instead, Osbourne is a “celebrity lodger” and alongside housemate Louis Walsh, will have to nominate three housemates for eviction.

Former ‘X Factor’ judges Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh and ‘Strictly’ pro Nikita Kuzmin (Getty Images )

Strictly pro Nikita Kuzmin, 26, who was partnered with Layton Williams in the 2023 series of the show, has swapped the ballroom for the Big Brother house, alongside Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, who recently appeared on the US version of The Traitors.

Reality TV star David Potts, 30, who is best known for appearing in Ibiza Weekender, actor Bradley Riches, 24, who appeared in Netflix’s hit series Heartstopper, and TV presenter ZeZe Mills, 34, have also entered the house.

Other housemates include 38-year-old Broadway star Marisha Wallace, who has appeared in Dreamgirls, Waitress and Guys & Dolls), Coronation Street ‘s Craig Tinker actor Colson Smith, 25, Real Housewives of Cheshire favourite Lauren Simon, 46 and TV personality Levi “Reggae Sauce” Roots, 65.

Gary Goldsmith, Kate Middleton’s uncle (Getty Images)

Rounding out the crop of housemates are former This Morning host Fern Britton, 66, and the Princess of Wales’s uncle Gary Goldsmith, 58, who is the brother of Kate’s mother Carole.

When asked by Odudu whether Middleton would be watching, Goldsmith said: “Is she is, it’ll be from behind the sofa.”

Goldsmith’s appearance on the reality series is said to have upset his sister Carole and her husband Michael amid rumours he will participate in the reality show.

A source told the publication that his speculated TV appearance was “infuriating” for the Princess’s parents, adding “Kate doesn’t need this stress”.

An ITV spokesperson told The Independent: “Any names for Celebrity Big Brother are purely speculation.”

The return of the reality show will mark its first Celebrity edition in six years, and its first run since ITV rebooted the series, with presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best on hosting duties.

Celebrity Big Brother continues on ITV1 and ITVX nightly.