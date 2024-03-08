Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh launch into scathing rant about Simon Cowell

Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh launch into a scathing attack on Simon Cowell during Friday’s (8 March) episode of Celebrity Big Brother.

The music mogul’s former colleagues slammed him, with Osbourne accusing Cowell of scuppering her chance of appearing on The Masked Singer due to an X-Factor obligation.

Osbourne declared she would not work with Cowell for “all the money in the world” and said he “doesn’t know how to keep friends” before the pair made fun of what he would say to contestants during the singing competition and the way he dresses.