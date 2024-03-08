Celebrity Big Brother – live: Eviction night looms as two housemates face public vote
Who will be the first to leave the ITV compound? You decide
Celebrity Big Brother is back, this year’s housemates are settling in and the antics are in full swing.
Months after the reality series titan returned on ITV, the celebrity version has been resurrected in the hopes of emulating the success of the latest civilian series, which was won by Jordan Sangha in November.
The contestants include X Factor judge Louis Walsh– who has already shocked viewers with an “incredibly rude” comment – Love Island winner Ekin-Su and Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith, the latter of whom has addressed his niece’s whereabouts after weeks of speculation.
Sharon Osbourne is also on the show but as a “celebrity lodger”, with her own private room. The star, who joins her fellow X Factor judge Walsh, is expected to be in the series for a few days only.
Previous versions of Celebrity Big Brother have created TV gold, from Tiffany Pollard’s iconic “David’s Dead” misunderstanding to George Galloway and Rula Lenska‘s creepy cat cosplay.
ICYMI: This year’s CBB housemates
Here is the Celebrity Big Brother 2024 housemates – all in one place for your viewing pleasure.
Going by the audience reaction during the live launch, this year’s favourites currently are: Nikita Kuzmin, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Marisha Wallace, Levi Roots, Bradley Riches and Fern Britton.
Housemate facing eviction says: ‘I’m not going to change'
Real Housewives star Lauren Simon says she is “not going to change” after receiving six nominations from her fellow housemates.
After Bradley, Colson, Gary, Marisha, Nikita and Zeze all voted for her, Simon was left in tears.
She said to Sharon Osbourne in the lounge: “I’ve obviously p****d a couple of people off.
“The thing is with me, I’ve heard it, I’ve taken it on board. I’m not going to change. I am what I am. Every day changes here, doesn’t it?”
Nominations breakdown revealed
Lauren Simon received the most nominations from her fellow housemates, while Gary Goldsmith was put up by Sharon Osbourne’s killer nomination.
Both will face the public vote and one will be evicted this week.
Lauren Simon and Gary Goldsmith to face eviction
After hours of nominations, the housemates have decided who will face the public vote.
Sharon Osbourne picked Gary Goldsmith to face eviction on Wednesday (6 March).
Big Brother revealed that Lauren Simon will be joining him as she got the most votes from her fellow housemates.
Sharon Osbourne reveals the reason why she is only in the CBB house for five days
Lucy Leeson reports:
Sharon Osbourne has revealed why she will only be staying in the Celebrity Big Brother house for five days.
The former X Factor judge has said she doesn’t want to be away from her husband Ozzy, who has Parkinson’s Disease and suffered ill health.
The 71-year-old opened up about her relationship with her husband on Tuesday’s episode (5 March) of the reality show.
She said: “He’s doing OK, it’s hard for him but he’s doing OK. He’s already started to complain. I had my last phone call with him on the way here and he was miserable.”
Sharon Osbourne issues candid James Corden complaint on Celebrity Big Brother: ‘He does it constantly’
Sharon Osbourne set her straight-shooting sights on James Corden, Ellen DeGeneres and Anna Wintour while appearing on Celebrity Big Brother.
Osbourne, who is only featuring on the reality show temporarily, didn’t hold back when discussing the subject of celebrities who name-drop.
She waded in to say: “I tell you who does that: James Corden – he does that all the time.
“I go to him, ‘I really like your shoes,’ and he goes, ‘Yes, Stella McCartney,’” she explained, adding: “I’m like, ‘I didn’t ask you who made them.’ He constantly, constantly throws out names.”
Jacob Stolworthy reports:
One star was allegedly dropped from CBB
Nicole Vassell reports:
Faryal Makhdoom has claimed she was dropped from Celebrity Big Brother, 10 days before the launch episode.
The content creator and wife of former boxing star Amir Khan shared a video to fans last month, in which she declared that she had been recruited for the forthcoming season of the reality show for its first run on ITV2.
However, Makhdoom alleged that she had been let go by producers due to her avid support of Palestine on her social media platforms.
Celebrity Big Brother 2024 review
Not everyone was a fan of the return of CBB.
One such person was writer Sean O’Grady, who argues that the reality show’s format is dated, and plundered a few old tropes and familiar faces from other shows – though not to much success.
Find O’Grady’s review of the launch episode for The Independent below.
