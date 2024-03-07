A royal expert criticised Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith for appearing on Celebrity Big Brother as his participation in the show would "throw more spotlight on her."

The businessman entered the house as the Princess of Wales continues her recovery from an abdominal procedure.

Kate's health has been subject to heavy online speculation as she takes a break from royal duties.

"I wish he wasn't there because I think because again, it just adds to the level of speculation... the fact that he's there, it just throws more spotlight on her," royal commentator Rupert Bell said.