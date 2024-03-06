Jump to content

Liveupdated1709765555

Celebrity Big Brother – live: Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith addresses niece’s health on ITV series

Osbourne is set to choose which housemate will face the public vote

Jacob Stolworthy
Wednesday 06 March 2024 22:52
Kate's uncle Gary describes Meghan as 'stick in the spokes' of royal family

Celebrity Big Brother is back, this year’s housemates are settling in and the antics are in full swing.

Months after the reality series titan returned on ITV, the celebrity version has been resurrected in the hopes of emulating the success of the latest civilian series, which was won by Jordan Sangha in November.

The contestants include X Factor judge Louis Walsh– who has already shocked viewers with an “incredibly rude” commentLove Island winner Ekin-Su and Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith, the latter of whom has addressed his niece’s whereabouts after weeks of speculation.

Sharon Osbourne is also on the show but as a “celebrity lodger”, with her own private room. The star, who joins her fellow X Factor judge Walsh, is expected to be in the series for a few days only.

Previous versions of Celebrity Big Brother have created TV gold, from Tiffany Pollard’s iconic “David’s Dead” misunderstanding to George Galloway and Rula Lenska‘s creepy cat cosplay.

Follow along with all the live updates as CBB returns to ITV

1709658056

ICYMI: This year’s CBB housemates

Here is the Celebrity Big Brother 2024 housemates – all in one place for your viewing pleasure.

Going by the audience reaction during the live launch, this year’s favourites currently are: Nikita Kuzmin, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Marisha Wallace, Levi Roots, Bradley Riches and Fern Britton.

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 line-up in full

Including a ‘Strictly’ pro, two former ‘X Factor’ judges and Kate Middleton’s uncle

Jacob Stolworthy5 March 2024 17:00
1709762081

Sharon nominates housemate for eviction

After placing Zeze, David and Gary in danger of being nominated on night one, Sharon was told by Big Brother to make her pick after interviewing each three.

She chooses Kate Middleton’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, stating: “I don’t hin he’s that comfortable here – I think he’s awkward with himself being here, too. It’s very tough for him – I think he’s brave to have come in here. I somehow don’t think this is the place for him. He’s just the oddball out from everyone that’s in here.”

Gary Goldsmith (Ray Burmiston/ITV/PA)

(PA Media)
Jacob Stolworthy6 March 2024 21:54
1709760720

Gary says niece Kate Middleton is getting ‘best care in the world

A question on everyone’s lips in recent weeks has been centred on the whereabouts of Kate Middleton, who has been out of the limelight due to a mystery illness.

Well, step forward Ekin-Su, who straight up asks her uncle Gary where she is.

Naturally, he remains coy on the subject, but assures his fellow housemates that she is getting the “best care in the world” and “will be back” soon.

Jacob Stolworthy6 March 2024 21:32
1709760550

Fern Britton spills the beans on This Morning

“Genuinely, I haven’t been there for 15 years – I got off the train and it’s way over the horizon now, so I honestly don’t know,” she said of recent furore behind the scenes.

She continued: “I can’t say anything. It was tricky at times. I think Ben [Shephard] and Cat [Deeley] are going to do a great job.”

When Gary said Phillip Schofield might enter the house as a surprise contestant, she looked alarmed and told him: “That didn’t happen – yet. Maybe he’s coming in as a surprise. I might have to leave at that point.”

Find out what happened between the pair:

Timeline of Fern Britton and Phillip Schofield’s rivalry and friendship breakdown

Britton said she ‘would have to leave’ if Schofield joined show

Jacob Stolworthy6 March 2024 21:29
1709759624

Gary says Prince Harry should be stripped of royal title

Fern says to Gary: "William must be furious that he has the weight of the world on his shoulders when he could have shared it.” Gary agrees, and says he “thinks he’s done an amazing job” in a “horrible situation”, and “desperately feels” William has extended several olive branches to Harry.

“I genuinely think they should take the titles away,” he said of Harry and Meghan.

Elsewhere, when Fern says she has money on David Cameron becoming the next Tory leader, Garysays he’s “heard” that might be a thing, revealing that he’s not a fan of Rishi Sunak.

He also likes Trump, so there’s that.

Jacob Stolworthy6 March 2024 21:13
1709759466

Louis remembers his time on The X Factor

Louis says he “didn’t always get along with Cheryl” when he worked with her on The X Factor.

He also tells Marisha and Ekin-Su he worked for two days with Britney Spears on the US version of the show, saying: “She was there, but she wasn’t relaly there. She had earplugs in.”

Jacob Stolworthy6 March 2024 21:11
1709759161

Sharon struck a great deal with Big Brother producers

Not only does she have her own room away from the other housemates, but she gets to lie in for, seemingly, as long as she wants. Whatever you think of her, that’s pretty legendary.

Jacob Stolworthy6 March 2024 21:06
1709758865

Here we go!

The next episode is here! Who will Sharon pick to face the public vote? We’ll be finding out in the next hour.

Jacob Stolworthy6 March 2024 21:01
1709758221

Less than one hour to go...

Hello! And welcome to night three of CBB.

Will Louis and David lock horns again tonight? Will Gary spill any royal secrets? And will Ekin-Su confide in agony aunt Fern again?

Stay tuned!

Jacob Stolworthy6 March 2024 20:50
1709757021

The ups and downs of Kate Middleton’s playboy uncle entering Celebrity Big Brother

Read all about it...

The ups and downs of Kate Middleton’s playboy uncle Gary Goldsmith ahead of CBB

Self-made millionaire Gary Goldsmith is set to become Celebrity Big Brother’s most controversial entrant

Ellie Muir6 March 2024 20:30

