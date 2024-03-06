Celebrity Big Brother – live: Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith addresses niece’s health on ITV series
Osbourne is set to choose which housemate will face the public vote
Celebrity Big Brother is back, this year’s housemates are settling in and the antics are in full swing.
Months after the reality series titan returned on ITV, the celebrity version has been resurrected in the hopes of emulating the success of the latest civilian series, which was won by Jordan Sangha in November.
The contestants include X Factor judge Louis Walsh– who has already shocked viewers with an “incredibly rude” comment – Love Island winner Ekin-Su and Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith, the latter of whom has addressed his niece’s whereabouts after weeks of speculation.
Sharon Osbourne is also on the show but as a “celebrity lodger”, with her own private room. The star, who joins her fellow X Factor judge Walsh, is expected to be in the series for a few days only.
Previous versions of Celebrity Big Brother have created TV gold, from Tiffany Pollard’s iconic “David’s Dead” misunderstanding to George Galloway and Rula Lenska‘s creepy cat cosplay.
Follow along with all the live updates as CBB returns to ITV
ICYMI: This year’s CBB housemates
Here is the Celebrity Big Brother 2024 housemates – all in one place for your viewing pleasure.
Going by the audience reaction during the live launch, this year’s favourites currently are: Nikita Kuzmin, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Marisha Wallace, Levi Roots, Bradley Riches and Fern Britton.
Celebrity Big Brother 2024 line-up in full
Including a ‘Strictly’ pro, two former ‘X Factor’ judges and Kate Middleton’s uncle
Sharon nominates housemate for eviction
After placing Zeze, David and Gary in danger of being nominated on night one, Sharon was told by Big Brother to make her pick after interviewing each three.
She chooses Kate Middleton’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, stating: “I don’t hin he’s that comfortable here – I think he’s awkward with himself being here, too. It’s very tough for him – I think he’s brave to have come in here. I somehow don’t think this is the place for him. He’s just the oddball out from everyone that’s in here.”
Gary says niece Kate Middleton is getting ‘best care in the world
A question on everyone’s lips in recent weeks has been centred on the whereabouts of Kate Middleton, who has been out of the limelight due to a mystery illness.
Well, step forward Ekin-Su, who straight up asks her uncle Gary where she is.
Naturally, he remains coy on the subject, but assures his fellow housemates that she is getting the “best care in the world” and “will be back” soon.
Fern Britton spills the beans on This Morning
“Genuinely, I haven’t been there for 15 years – I got off the train and it’s way over the horizon now, so I honestly don’t know,” she said of recent furore behind the scenes.
She continued: “I can’t say anything. It was tricky at times. I think Ben [Shephard] and Cat [Deeley] are going to do a great job.”
When Gary said Phillip Schofield might enter the house as a surprise contestant, she looked alarmed and told him: “That didn’t happen – yet. Maybe he’s coming in as a surprise. I might have to leave at that point.”
Find out what happened between the pair:
Timeline of Fern Britton and Phillip Schofield’s rivalry and friendship breakdown
Britton said she ‘would have to leave’ if Schofield joined show
Gary says Prince Harry should be stripped of royal title
Fern says to Gary: "William must be furious that he has the weight of the world on his shoulders when he could have shared it.” Gary agrees, and says he “thinks he’s done an amazing job” in a “horrible situation”, and “desperately feels” William has extended several olive branches to Harry.
“I genuinely think they should take the titles away,” he said of Harry and Meghan.
Elsewhere, when Fern says she has money on David Cameron becoming the next Tory leader, Garysays he’s “heard” that might be a thing, revealing that he’s not a fan of Rishi Sunak.
He also likes Trump, so there’s that.
Louis remembers his time on The X Factor
Louis says he “didn’t always get along with Cheryl” when he worked with her on The X Factor.
He also tells Marisha and Ekin-Su he worked for two days with Britney Spears on the US version of the show, saying: “She was there, but she wasn’t relaly there. She had earplugs in.”
Sharon struck a great deal with Big Brother producers
Not only does she have her own room away from the other housemates, but she gets to lie in for, seemingly, as long as she wants. Whatever you think of her, that’s pretty legendary.
Here we go!
The next episode is here! Who will Sharon pick to face the public vote? We’ll be finding out in the next hour.
Less than one hour to go...
Hello! And welcome to night three of CBB.
Will Louis and David lock horns again tonight? Will Gary spill any royal secrets? And will Ekin-Su confide in agony aunt Fern again?
Stay tuned!
The ups and downs of Kate Middleton’s playboy uncle entering Celebrity Big Brother
Read all about it...
The ups and downs of Kate Middleton’s playboy uncle Gary Goldsmith ahead of CBB
Self-made millionaire Gary Goldsmith is set to become Celebrity Big Brother’s most controversial entrant
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies