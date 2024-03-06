For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Celebrity Big Brother viewers are predicting Louis Walsh will be the “villain” of this year’s series after a series of “rude” comments.

The music manager, whose arrival in the house has led to some controversy, is known by many as a judge on ITV talent show The X Factor. Joining him on the reality series are stars including Fern Britton, Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith and his one-time X Factor co-star Sharon Osbourne.

After entering the house, he was sent into a secret lair with Osbourne, who was tasked with “judging” which three housemates gave the worst first impressions.

Here, Walsh and Obsourne could be seen commenting on each new arrival, with Walsh in particular paying attention to people’s appearance. At one stage, he wondered if Real Housewives of Cheshire star Lauren Simon “has had a bit of work”, and said that “forgetful” Coronation Street actor Colson Smith had “big ears”.

But it’s a moment in Tuesday night’s episode (5 March) that raised eyebrows among viewers. It arrived when Walsh spotted Simon sitting on one of the few double beds in the bedroom.

“That’s mine – out,” he said abruptly, adding: “That’s mine – up, up, up, that’s mine.”

Simon, unperturbed, said: “That’s fine, I’m not going to argue,” before finding another bed.

Goldsmith then said to Walsh that he came across “very strong” when repeatedly urging Simon to get “up”.

Walsh replied: “I was joking – she knows I was joking. I think I’m here.” It’s unclear whether Walsh had been promised a double bed by producers like Osbourne, who orchestrated a deal with producers to receive her own bedroom.

One person said the moment “genuinely surprised” them, with another adding: “I’ve just watched this part and it was incredibly rude. The comment about Colson’s ears I found out of order too.”

Louis Walsh on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ (ITV)

Elsewhere, an additional viewer said they were ”startled” by “his attitude”.

In the wake of Walsh’s arrival in the CBB house, a clip showing the Boyzone and Westlife music manager touching Mel B inappropriately on live television has resurfaced online.

The clip, showing Walsh being interviewed alongside Mel B on ITV2 spin-off show The Xtra Factor in 2014, sees him grabbing the former Spice Girls singer’s backside, much to her shock and disdain.