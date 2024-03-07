For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sharon Osbourne set her straight-shooting sights on James Corden, Ellen DeGeneres and Anna Wintour while appearing on Celebrity Big Brother.

The former X Factor judge, who recently named the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met, did not hold back when discussing the subject of Corden with her friend Louis Walsh, who is ruffling feathers among viewers after being revealed as a housemate on this year’s series.

In the same evening when Fern Britton took a swipe against her former This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield, Osbourne, who is only featuring on the reality show temporarily, didn’t hold back when discussing the subject of celebrities who name-drop.

In scenes shown on Celebrity Big Brother after show Late & Live, Osbourne waded in: “I tell you who does that: James Corden – he does that all the time.

“I go to him, ‘I really like your shoes,’ and he goes, ‘Yes, Stella McCartney,’” she explained, adding: “I’m like, ‘I didn’t ask you who made them.’ He constantly, constantly throws out names.”

Corden, who started his career as an actor and writer in the UK, moved to the US in 2015 when he scored a gig presenting The Late Late Show up until last year.

Reflecting on his arrival in the US, Osbourne said: “When he got to America, he played the LA game really well.”

Osbourne concurred when Walsh said he “kissed all the right people”, before setting her sights on Anna Wintour and Ellen DeGeneres.

Speaking about Vogue editor Wintour, she said: “Oh, she loves [Corden]. She loves him. But who loves Anna Wintour? She does. I think she’s a C-word.”

When Walsh asked her for her view on DeGeneres, Osbourne pretended to vomit.

Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh on ‘Celebrity Big Brother' (Shutterstock for Big Brother)

Osbourne is known for her brutally honest opinions, which in the past has surprised even her own daughter, Kelly.

In September, when asked to identify the famous person she believes to have been the “rudest” she’s ever met, she replied: ‘The guy that’s married to an actress and he used to do That ‘70s Show.”

Visibly surprised by her answer, Kelly replied: “Oh, Ashton Kutcher? Really?” Sharon then said of Kutcher, who is married to Bad Moms star Mila Kunis: “Yes. Oh, rude, rude, rude, rude little boy”.

When the hosts said they “were not prepared” for Osbourne to give such a frank answer, Kelly replied: “I was not prepared for that either!”

Sharon then called Kutcher a “dastardly little thing”. She did not elaborate on her alleged experience of meeting the actor, whose credits include Dude, Where’s My Car?, The Butterfly Effect and Netflix film Your Place or Mine.