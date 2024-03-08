For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sharon Osbourne has delivered yet another brutal blow on Celebrity Big Brother – this time, mocking Adele.

Since her arrival in the house on Monday’s launch episode (4 March), the former X Factor judge, who is married to musician Ozzy Osbourne, has shared her candid views on celebrities including James Corden, Ellen DeGeneres and Anna Wintour, whom she branded “a C-word”.

In the latest episode, which aired on Thursday (7 March), Osbourne set her sights on Adele, highlighting what she believes to be the “Someone Like You” singer’s exaggerated British accent.

Osbourne did a mock cockney impersonation of Adele, saying: “Oh, love, oh I’m Adele, I’m so English.”

When Kate Middleton’s uncle gary Goldsmith defended the singer, saying he “loved” her candour, Osbourne replied: “It’s like, cut the crap – you don’t talk like that anymore. Just sing, just be true to who you are. But she does all this old English, you know?’

Celebrity Big Brother has reunited Osbourne with her fellow X Factor judge Louis Walsh, who is ruffling feathers among viewers after being revealed as a housemate on this year’s series.

Osbourne is known for her brutally honest opinions, which in the past has surprised even her own daughter, Kelly.

In September, when asked to identify the famous person she believes to have been the “rudest” she’s ever met, she replied: ‘The guy that’s married to an actress and he used to do That ‘70s Show.”

Visibly surprised by her answer, Kelly replied: “Oh, Ashton Kutcher? Really?” Sharon then said of Kutcher, who is married to Bad Moms star Mila Kunis: “Yes. Oh, rude, rude, rude, rude little boy”.

When the hosts said they “were not prepared” for Osbourne to give such a frank answer, Kelly replied: “I was not prepared for that either!”

Sharon Osbourne on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ (ITV)

On her first night in the Celebrity Big Brother house, Osbourne revealed why she will only be staying as a “house lodger” for five days.

She told Broadway star Marisha Wallace that she did not want to be away from Ozzy, who has Parkinson’s Disease and suffered ill health.

“He’s doing OK,” she said, adding: “It’s hard for him, but he’s doing OK. He’s already started to complain. I had my last phone call with him on the way here and he was miserable.”