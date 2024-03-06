For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A clip showing Louis Walsh touching Mel B inappropriately on live television has resurfaced online.

The video is being shared on social media in the wake of the former X Factor judge’s appearance on Celebrity Big Brother, which launched on ITV earlier this week.

Walsh, who has reunited with his former X Factor co-star Sharon Osbourne in the reality show, was being interviewed alongside Mel B on ITV2 spin-off show The Xtra Factor in 2014, when he could be seen grabbing the former Spice Girls singer’s backside.

The video previously did the rounds on Twitter in 2020 following former contestant Misha B’s Instagram Live, in which she condemned Walsh and ex-judge Tulisa for their treatment of her on the reality show back in 2011.

In the clip, Mel B can be seen interrupting host Sarah-Jane Crawford to ask Walsh: “Why are you grabbing my butt?”

As Mel B shifts away, Walsh – laughing it off – replies: “I’m looking after Mel.”

Visibly uncomfortable, she looks at somebody behind the camera, and can be heard telling Walsh his actions were “inappropriate”.

Walsh previously commented on the video, telling Today FM‘s Mario Rosenstock he did it as “a joke”.

The music manager said: “We’d be sitting there all day on the couch doing TV, and I just grabbed her a*** as a joke.

“She was very funny and you could say anything or do anything to her and I loved her, so I would just grab her for a laugh but it’s not PC anymore.”

Louis Walsh touched Mel B inappropriately on ‘The Xtra Factor’ in 2014 (ITV)

Viewers have been left unimpressed by Walsh’s hiring, with many branding him “disgusting” for his actions.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Louis Walsh for additional comment.

Months after reality series titan returned to Big Brother on ITV, the celebrity version has been resurrected in the hopes of emulating the success of the latest civilian series, which was won by Jordan Sangha in November.

The contestants include Love Island winner Ekin-Su and Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith, all of whom met during the launch episode on Monday night.

Osbourne is on the show as a “celebrity lodger”, with her own private room, and is expected to be in the house for just five days.