Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith joins Celebrity Big Brother

Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith is officially a contestant on this year’s rebooted Celebrity Big Brother, following much speculation over whether or not he would be competing.

The younger brother of the Princess of Wales’s mother, Carole Middleton, entered the house in the first episode on Monday, as the reality show made a comeback for the first time since 2018.

The 58-year-old businessman is appearing in what is Big Brother’s first celebrity edition in six years after its regular debut on ITV in 2023.

Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith is officially a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother, following much speculation over whether he would be competing (ITV)

Goldsmith, who owns a recruitment business, appeared on the stage alongside the two new hosts, AJ Odudu and Will Best, who asked him if Kate would be watching the show. He jokingly replied, “If she is, it will be from behind the couch,” describing the couch as “a nice one in a nice house”.

Speaking of the princess in a teaser that aired before he entered the house, Goldsmith said: “She is simply perfect.” He added: “First time I met William, Catherine was cooking and William said, ‘Hi, do you want a cup of tea?’ Very normal.”

Kensington Palace said last Friday that the princess was still “doing well” while she recovers from abdominal surgery she underwent last month. The palace reiterated that “nothing has changed” as her health became subject to mass public speculation on social media. Kate remains out of the public eye, while her husband, Prince William, abruptly pulled out of his godfather’s funeral last week.

Kensington Palace said on Friday that the Princess was still ‘doing well’ while she recovers from abdominal surgery (AP)

Goldsmith – who was a guest at the royal wedding in 2011 and also attended niece Pippa Middleton’s wedding in 2017 – is said to have upset his sister, Carole, and her husband, Michael, as rumours circulated ahead of his participation in the reality show.

A source told The Sun: “Gary said he’s been read the riot act by Kate’s mum Carole and her dad Michael – they aren’t happy he’s going into Celebrity Big Brother. It is infuriating for them. Kate doesn’t need this stress.”

Gary Goldsmith is said to have upset his sister Carole and her husband Michael as rumours of his participation circulated (Getty Images)

After the reality series Titan returned last year on a new home, the celebrity version has been resurrected in the hopes of emulating the success of the 2023 civilian series, which was won by Jordan Sangha in November.

In the past, Big Brother, which originally aired on Channel 4 and then Channel 5, has been hosted by Davina McCall, Brian Dowling and Emma Willis.

Previous versions of Celebrity Big Brother have produced moments of TV gold, from Tiffany Pollard’s iconic “David’s Dead” misunderstanding to George Galloway and Rula Lenska‘s creepy cat cosplay.