Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith ‘to enter Celebrity Big Brother’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith is rumoured to be joining Celebrity Big Brother tonight.

The 58-year-old businessman is the younger brother of the Princess of Wales’s mother Carole Middleton.

Tonight’s return of the reality show will mark Big Brother’s first Celebrity edition in six years, and its first run since ITV rebooted the series, with presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best on hosting duties.

While ITV has said that any rumoured names are merely speculation at this point, Goldsmith has reportedly been seen in the hotel where the celebrities are staying and was pictured arriving at ITV studios in London.

In images obtained by The Sun, Goldsmith was seen arriving wearing black sunglasses, a baseball cap and a leather jacket while carrying several suitcases.

He is said to have upset his sister Carole and her husband Michael amid rumours he will participate in the reality show.

Goldsmith pictures at the wedding of Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton in 2017 (Getty Images)

A source told the publication that his speculated TV appearance was “infuriating” for the Princess’s parents, adding “Kate doesn’t need this stress”.

“Gary said he’s been read the riot act by Kate’s mum Carole and her dad Michael – they aren’t happy he’s going into Celebrity Big Brother. It is infuriating for them. Kate doesn’t need this stress.”

The Independent has contacted Kensington Palace for comment.

Goldsmith, who owns a recruitment business, was a guest at the royal wedding in 2011 and also attended his niece Pippa Middleton’s wedding in 2017.

His rumoured reality show appearance comes as Kate remains out of the public eye following a major abdominal surgery last month, and Prince William abruptly pulled out of his godfather’s funeral last week.

Goldsmith at the Conservative party Black and White Ball at Natural History Museum in 2018 (Getty Images)

On Friday, Kensington Palace said that the Princess of Wales is still “doing well” while she recovers from surgery. The palace reiterated that “nothing has changed” as her health became subject to mass public speculation on social media.

Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh, Fern Britton and Strictly Come Dancing pro Nikita Kuzmin are among those rumoured to be taking part in Celebrity Big Brother, which launches on ITV1 and ITVX on Monday 4 March at 9pm.