With the return of Celebrity Big Brother just days away, speculation is rife over who will be entering the reality show.

ITV has tried its best to keep the details of the lineup under lock and key, but a leaked list of 13 names has revealed the potential celebrities who might be arriving at the Big Brother house on 4 March.

Among them are a Strictly Come Dancing pro, two former X Factor judges, a Broadway star, a Heartstopper actor and a presenter of This Morning.

Strictly pro Nikita Kuzmin, 26, who was partnered with Layton Williams in the 2023 series of the show, is thought to be swapping the ballroom for the Big Brother house.

It is speculated that he will be joined by former X Factor judges Sharon Osbourne, 71, and Louis Walsh, 71, as well as former This Morning presenter Fern Britton, 66.

Former ‘X Factor’ judges Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh and ‘Strictly’ pro Nikita Kuzmin (Getty Images )

Reality TV star David Potts, 30, who is best known for appearing in Ibiza Weekender, actor Bradley Riches, 24, who appeared in Netflix’s hit series Heartstopper, and TV presenter ZeZe Mills, 34, are also on the leaked list published by The Sun.

More names include Broadway star Marisha Wallace, 38, Coronation Street actor Colson Smith, 25, Real Housewives of Cheshire star Lauren Simon, 46, Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 29, and TV personality Levi Roots, 65.

It is also rumoured that the Princess of Wales’s uncle Gary Goldsmith will be taking part in the series, though ITV has said that any names are speculation at this stage. Goldsmith is the brother of Kate’s mother Carole.

Gary Goldsmith, Kate Middleton’s uncle (Getty Images)

An ITV spokesperson told The Independent: “Any names for Celebrity Big Brother are purely speculation.”

It has also been rumoured that the former BBC Radio 1 host Jordan North could be in the running to join the show.

When North announced his departure from his BBC slot, his co-host Vicky Hope jokingly hinted that the presenter had signed up to be on the forthcoming edition of CBB when she wrote on Instagram: “Christ I’ll miss you so much Jord, what a radio legend and sweet sweet love. Will be voting for you every night on CBB!”

North replied to the comment with a laughter emoji, but did not comment any more on the rumours.

Chloe Burrows, a former Love Island star who recently appeared on Celebs Go Dating, is another personality rumoured to be competing.

The return of the reality show will mark its first Celebrity edition in six years, and its first run since ITV rebooted the series, with presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best on hosting duties.

Celebrity Big Brother launches on ITV1 and ITVX on Monday 4 March.