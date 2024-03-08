Celebrity Big Brother fans accuse Ekin-Su of ‘overreacting’ to Love Island questions

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Celebrity Big Brother fans have been left confused after Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu spent Thursday night’s episode locking horns with several housemates.

The reality TV star, 29, who won the 2020 season of the ITV dating show with her then-boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti, joined the CBB lineup on Monday night (4 March) alongside former X Factor judges Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh and This Morning presenter Fern Britton.

In several exchanges with different housemates during Thursday night’s episode (7 March), Ekin-Su was quizzed about her time on the dating show.

However, she quickly shook off any questions and fans pointed out that she seemed to grow “defensive” when talking about Love Island.

Coronation Street actor Colson Smith told Ekin-Su that could see some similarities between Big Brother and the dating show.

The question appeared to irritate Ekin-Su as she was adamant that Love Island is very different, since it focuses on finding a romantic connection, rather than just being housemates.

“Please just let it go,” she snapped. “It’s not the same.”

Ekin-Su on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ (Ray Burmiston/ITV/PA Wire)

Then, in another moment, tensions between Ekin-Su and Zeze Mills grew icy when the TV presenter also asked about Love Island.

“I would never do Love Island, but if you are in a hot country it is kinda like a free holiday, do you know what I mean?” said Zeze.

Ekin-Su looked unimpressed by the comments and abruptly replied: “It wasn’t really for me.”

“Maybe we didn’t get to see that,” replied Zeze.

Ekin told Zeze: "It’s a reality show filmed 24/7 honey, you only see 40 minutes of it.”

Zeze said back: “That’s what I just said, that’s why I said we didn’t get to see all of it.”

The moment Zeze and Ekin-Su have an icy conversation about ‘Love Island’ (Celebrity Big Brother, ITV)

Later on, speaking to fellow housemate Marisha Wallace, Zeze recalled the exchange and described it as a “verbal tussle”.

Fans were left questioning Ekin-Su’s reluctance to discuss Love Island, since it is the reality show she is best known for.

“Why’s Ekin Su so defensive when anyone talks about Love Island?! Girl you’re on Celebrity Big Brother …because you’re famous for being on Love Island?” wrote a viewer on X/Twitter.

“F****** hell [Colson’s] only asking Ekin-Su! Not everyone has actually seen Love Island. I haven’t got a clue how it all works on there.”

Another remarked they thought Ekin-Su was “touchy” about her time on the dating show.

Some jumped to Ekin-Su’s defence, theorising that because she and her ex-boyfriend Sanclimenti, whom she met on Love Island, announced their split earlier this year, perhaps she doesn’t wish to discuss it anymore.

The pair announced their split in June 2023, and then appeared to get back together, before again confirming a second breakup months later in January.

“I’m sorry but everyone being angry with Ekin….like if I just broke up with the man I won that whole show with… I would not like to be associated with that show either,” wrote a fan on X/Twitter.

Ekin-Su and Davide pictured in 2023 (Getty Images)

Elsewhere during Thursday night’s episode, Ekin-Su also seemed to have a disagreement with housemate Fern Britton.

Fern, 66, nominated Ekin-Su as her least favourite housemate and gave her season why.

Explaining her decision in the diary room, Fern said: “She’s a couple of times suggested that I could fit into one of her bikinis and get into the hot tub.

“You know, show off your cellulite, see how you roll your bosoms up like a swiss roll and tuck them in your bra," she adds. "But from my point of view it’s like I’ve had those days darling, thanks very much but no.”

During the nominations, The Real Housewives of Cheshire star Lauren Simon and Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith became this week’s celebrities at risk of being eliminated in this season’s first live eviction.

Celebrity Big Brother continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.