Celebrity Big Brother – live: Sharon Osbourne opens up about Ozzy’s health as Louis Walsh causes a stir
Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary called Meghan Markle ‘stick in the spokes’
Celebrity Big Brother is back, this year’s housemates are settling in and the antics are in full swing.
Months after the reality series titan returned on ITV, the celebrity version has been resurrected in the hopes of emulating the success of the latest civilian series, which was won by Jordan Sangha in November.
The contestants include X Factor judge Louis Walsh, Love Island winner Ekin-Su and Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith, all of whom met during the launch episode on Monday night.
Sharon Osbourne is also on the show but as a “celebrity lodger”, with her own private room. The star, who joins her fellow X Factor judge Walsh, is expected to be in the series for a few days only.
Meanwhile, Walsh already seems to be causing a stir in the CBB house. He abruptly ordered Real Housewives of Cheshire star Lauren Simon to get off his bed and also locked horns with Ibiza Weekender star David Potts.
Previous versions of Celebrity Big Brother have created TV gold, from Tiffany Pollard’s iconic “David’s Dead” misunderstanding to George Galloway and Rula Lenska‘s creepy cat cosplay.
Follow along with all the live updates as CBB returns to ITV
The moment Louis Walsh demands Lauren Simon to get ‘up up up’ off his bed
Oof.
Kate’s uncle says playboy lifestyle has earned him ‘bad uncle’ nickname in royal family
The Ibiza-loving uncle of Kate Middleton says his playboy lifestyle has earned him the bad uncle nickname ‘buncle’ as he called his niece and William the “saviour of the royal family”.
Sharon opens up about life with Ozzy and her decision to move back to the UK
Viewers are already convinced Louis Walsh is going to be the villain of the series
Louis reckons that Nikita has a crush on Ekin-Su
Okay, cupid...
Ekin-Su says she sometimes goes home and cries after big appearances
“I feel like I have to be a strong role model to girls all the time,” she told agony aunt Fern Britton.
