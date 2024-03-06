Kate’s uncle Gary Goldsmith gives cryptic answer to question on her whereabouts

Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith gave a cryptic answer to a Celebrity Big Brother housemate's question about the Princess of Wales's whereabouts.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu questioned the businessman as to where his niece was amid online speculation about Kate's health.

"The last thing I'm going to do... there's a kind of code of etiquette," Goldsmith told his housemate.

He added: "If it's announced, I'll give you an opinion... I spoke to her mum, my sister. She's getting the best care in the world.

"She's amazing. She'll be back."