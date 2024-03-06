Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gary Goldsmith has hit out at Meghan and Harry again - saying he thinks their royal titles should be taken away.

Kate Middleton’s uncle has criticised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after Fern Britton asked him if Prince William was “furious” over his brother’s decision to leave his royal duties.

The younger brother of Carole Middleton has stirred feathers by making the controversial decision to feature on Celebrity Big Brother, and has since spoken out about the royal family.

The 59-year-old businessman also admitted to never having met Meghan, and said his chances of meeting Harry’s wife were now slim due to his vocal criticism.

He told presenter and contestant Fern on Wednesday night’s programme: “Whilst they’re trying to reshape the royal family, modernise it, I think [William has] done an amazing job in that horrible situation, it seems he’s had an olive branch every time, for Harry to come back and be part of the gang.

“I genuinely think that they should take their titles away.”

Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith describes the first time he met Prince William (GB News/ITV)

He added he supported Donald Trump and Boris Johnson when Fern Britten she hoped David Cameron would return as the country’s leader.

On Tuesday night, self-made millionaire Mr Goldsmith came out with his first criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. He first said Harry couldn’t “throw your family under the bus”, referring to his memoir Spare, and “expect to be invited round for Christmas”.

Then he said Meghan’s entrance into the family had brought an extra dynamic that “puts a stick in the spokes and creates so much drama”.

He also addressed the family’s fortune on Wednesday’s show, and said he and his sister Carole were both multi-millionaires before they were 30.

The uncle said: “We’re humble stock - dad was a painter and decorator, mum was an accounts clerk so they worked hard.”

He continued to reveal he felt “narky” when people said Kate was common, and said there was nothing common about their family.

Ekin-Su also asked Gary about his niece’s whereabouts and he expressed his wishes to respect Kate’s desire to maintain her privacy.

He said: “I spoke to her mum, she’s getting the best care in the world.

“She’s amazing, she will be back, of course she will.”