Kate Middleton’s uncle has predicted Harry will return to the UK and the royal family in a series of fiery comments made about the Prince and his wife Meghan Markle.

Gary Goldsmith, who is the brother of the Princess of Wales’s mother Carole Middleton, also said he believed there was a “rewrite of history saying how unhappy” the Duke of Sussex was, as the businessman opened up to fellow housemates on this year’s rebooted Celebrity Big Brother.

Speaking to Sharon Osbourne on the reality show on Tuesday, the 58-year-old said of Harry: “I think it’s really sad. At some point, I think he’s going to come back and be part of the gang – he might need to. I think we’re a very forgiving nation, I think everyone would give him a chance.”

Gary Goldsmith is among the 13 celebrities who entered the house live on ITV1 as the 23rd series of the show started on Monday night (ITV)

Mr Goldsmith, who owns a recruitment business, and Ms Osbourne are among the 13 celebrities who entered the house live on ITV1 as the 23rd series of the show started on Monday night.

He admitted to being known as the royal family’s “buncle” – or “bad uncle” – before he made a number of revelations as well as some critical remarks about the Duchess of Sussex.

He said: “I have a feeling that Harry was really, really loved. When they were a threesome – so Kate, William and Harry – they looked really comfortable together.

“Then suddenly there’s an extra dynamic that comes in, puts a stick in the spokes, and creates so much drama that I don’t genuinely think was there – and rewrote the history and saying how unhappy he was. And I just don’t think that’s fair.

The Princess and Prince of Wales, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (PA)

“You can’t throw your family under the bus, write books about it, and then expect to be invited around for Christmas.”

The publication of Harry’s memoir Spare caused a wave of damaging global headlines for the royal family last year as the duke revealed intimate details of his relationships with his father King Charles and brother Prince William.

Mr Goldsmith also spoke of Kate and his admiration for how she prioritises her family. He said: “It’s difficult to get hold of Kate at the best of times, and she’s got children - and I love the fact she puts her family first.”

When he walked onto the stage in preparation for entering the Big Brother house, Mr Goldsmith was asked by the two new hosts, AJ Odudu and Will Best, if the Princess would be watching the show. He jokingly replied, “If she is, it will be from behind the couch,” describing the couch as “a nice one in a nice house”.

Speaking of Kate in a teaser, he described her as “simply perfect”, adding: “First time I met William, Catherine was cooking and William said, ‘Hi, do you want a cup of tea?’ Very normal.”

Kensington Palace said last Friday that the Princess was still “doing well” while she recovers from abdominal surgery she underwent last month. The Palace reiterated that “nothing has changed” as her health became subject to mass public speculation on social media.

Kate remains out of the public eye, although shewas pictured being driven by her mother Carole Middleton near Windsor on Tuesday, according to gossip site TMZ.

Meanwhile, her husband, Prince William, abruptly pulled out of his godfather’s funeral last week.