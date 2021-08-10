‘Bez thinks anchovies are called handkerchiefs’: Fans react to return of Celebrity MasterChef

Celebrity MasterChef returned to BBC One last night (9 August) for its 16th series, and many fans were delighted with Mark ‘Bez’ Berry’s performance on the show.

The new series sees Happy Mondays percussionist Bez competing for the cooking prize against celebrities such as Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe, EastEnders actor Rita Simons, reality star Katie Price and TV presenter Melanie Sykes.

In the first episode, Bez attempted his first rhubarb crumble, used phrases such as “twisting my melons” and struggled to pronounce the word “anchovies”, leaving many viewers in stitches.

“BEZ THINKS ANCHOVIES ARE CALLED HANDKERCHIEFS. Give him the trophy NOW,” tweeted one fan.

Another wrote: “Bez is the gift that keeps on giving even after all these years. What a legend.”

The show, presented and judged by John Torode and Gregg Wallace, will run for five weeks before one star is crowned this year’s Celebrity MasterChef champion.

Comic Munya Chawawa was the first sent home in episode one after undercooking a lamb dish that Torode likened to “sashimi”.

Munya said: “I’m just the guy who can’t handle his meat and I don’t want that as a reputation.”

As he joked about hopefully getting more experience in the kitchen and returning to the show, he said: “Contact me when I’m a bit older and look like Denzel Washington.”