Celebrity Race Across the Word 2024: Full line-up revealed

Celebrity Race Across the World is officially coming back for a second series, and the programme’s new line-up has been revealed.

The Bafta award-winning series, which fans have dubbed “the best show on TV” for its moving storylines addressing real issues, follows four celebrities as they compete to make their way across countries without the aid of transport, smartphones and bank cards.

Instead, they will have to rely on their own wits, skills, and cunning to make it to the other side.

Starting their journey in Belém, Northern Brazil – the gateway to the Amazon – they will pass through five checkpoints across the entire length of South America to finish in the Andes, Frutillar in Southern Chile.

Celebs will be joined by their nearest and dearest, as their loved ones provide us with an unfiltered glimpse into the real people they know and love, behind the glitz and the glam.

Jeff Brazier and Freddie Brazier

open image in gallery TV personality first shot to fame on ‘Shipwrecked’ ( Getty Images )

The TV personality shot to fame after appearing on Shipwrecked in 2001. Since then, he’s remained famous for his cheeky personality, appearing on shows such as I’m A Celeb, This Morning, and Finders Keepers. He has two children with the late Jade Goody; Freddie, who will be joining him on the show, and Bobby Brazier who recently finished as runner-up on Strictly Come Dancing,

Kelly Brook and Jeremy Parisi

open image in gallery Brook will be joined by her husband ( Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images )

Former glamour model, Brook, has appeared on I’m A Celeb, This Morning, Survival Island, Britain’s Got Talent, Celebrity Juice, Loose Women, and the Masked Dancer. Over in the US, she’s best known for her role as Prude on One Big Happy. The bestselling author will be joined by her husband Jeremy, who she married in 2022, after the pair had been dating since 2015.

Kola Bokinni and Mary Ellen

open image in gallery Bokinni is known for his roles on a number of popular TV shows including ‘Ted Lasso’ ( Getty Images for AELTC )

Bokinni plays Isaac McAdoo, captain of AFC Richmond, on Apple TV series Ted Lasso. He’ll be joined by his cousin Mary Ellen as they take on the gruelling journey. The British actor has featured in a number of internationally successful shows, including Black Mirror and Top Boy.

Scott Mills and Sam Vaughan

open image in gallery Mills and Vaughan are newly married as they head off on the trip of a lifetime ( Getty Images )

The veteran BBC Radio presenter will be joined by his husband Sam Vaughan. The couple, who have been dating since 2017, tied the knot earlier this year. Best known for the Scott Mills Show, which he presented on BBC Radio 1 from 2003 to 2022, before moving over to BBC Radio 2, he is also known for being a UK commentator on the Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals.

Tim Harcourt, Chief Creative Officer, Studio Lambert said: “After the phenomenally successful run of the first celebrity series, and more recently the fourth series of the regular series - we can’t wait to bring audiences along with us to the huge South American continent and its jaw-dropping scenery, in a race which will push our celebrities and their loved ones to their absolute limits.”

Celebrity Race Across the World starts on 14 August at 9pm on iPlayer and BBC One.