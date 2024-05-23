For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The penultimate episode of the BBC One competition show Race Across the World had viewers in floods of tears last night (Wednesday 22 May).

This year’s contestants have been speeding across countries including Japan and South Korea in order to reach the final destination of Lombok in the Indonesian archipelago of Lesser Sunda.

In last night’s episode, brother and sister James and Betty opened up to each other after a tough few days with limited sleep and food.

Betty revealed she was diagnosed with MRKH Syndrome (Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser) at the age of 16, saying: “It means I don’t have a uterus, I don’t have a womb, and I only have one kidney as well.”

Opening up about living with MRKH, Betty added: “As a young woman you’re kind of told you are going to marry and you’re going to have a family. From a young age when that is taken away from you, it does put doubts in your mind about your purpose as a person.”

James became emotional as he listened to his sister talk about her struggles.

Addressing the camera later on, on his own, James said: “It’s only up until now I realise how much it does actually affect her.” He then broke down in tears and asked: “Can somebody just hug me please?”

A member of the crew was then seen rushing over to James and embracing him.

The scene left viewers in tears. “This will be the most moving TV moment of the year I feel,” wrote one fan on X.

“Omg I’m devastated for our Betty, what she has gone through is beyond belief. The way James needed a hug from the cameraman too, I’m in bits,” added another.

A third wrote: “I love this show, and this bit from tonight’s episode is an example of why. It’s such a vulnerable and human moment. It’s always okay to ask for help when you need it.”

“Oh I’m a mess,” posted a fourth viewer. “Thank you cameraman for hugging him on behalf of five million of us.”

The final episode of Race Across the World will air on Wednesday 29 May at 9pm on BBC One.