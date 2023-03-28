Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Anneka Rice has shared her gratitude to viewers of Challenge Anneka after it was dropped from Channel 5’s programming lineup.

The show, which sees the presenter attempt to complete various helpful tasks in local communities, originally aired from 1989 to 1995.

It was recommissioned for a new four-episode run last year, with the first two episodes airing earlier this month (18 and 25 March).

However, it was announced on Tuesday (28 March) that Channel 5 would no longer air the remaining instalments of the entertainment programme as planned.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the channel said: “The first episode of Challenge Anneka was enjoyed by 1.25 million viewers, but Saturday evenings are always highly competitive, especially at this time of year.

“The public and critical reaction to Challenge Anneka’s return has been amazing and we have decided to preserve the remaining two shows and reschedule them soon.”

According to The Sun, the most recent episode of the show attracted 400,000 viewers when it aired at 8.30pm on Saturday (25 March). Starstruck on ITV garnered 2.2 million viewers in the same time slot.

Rice responded to the news on social media on Tuesday evening.

“Thanks if you’ve watched so far!” she tweeted. “We always knew we were on a ‘floating schedule’ so might be bumped off at any moment.

“We’ll keep you posted. The main thing for me is the projects are all up and running and I love & salute our army of volunteers who made this possible. Thank you.”

She also posted a photo with a colleague named Dave and quipped that they had “24 hours to find a new home”.

On the 25 March episode, Rice and the Challenge Anneka team visited Stockton-on-Tees to help transform a community food hub.

In its place this weekend, Channel 5 will air documentaries about the royal family.

The Independent has reached out to Channel 5 for comment.