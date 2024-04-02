For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The cast of Gen V have paid tribute to Chance Perdomo following his tragic death in a motorcycle accident.

Perdomo, who was one of the lead stars of the spin-off to The Boys, died on Saturday (30 March) when he was allegedly on his way to Toronto to meet his co-stars for a script read-through of the new season.

Tributes have poured in for Perdomo, 27, since his publicist announced the news, with the makers of Gen V, production on which has been delayed indefinitely, sharing a joint statement saying they were “devastated” by Perdomo’s “sudden passing”.

Now, several of Perdomo’s fellow actors – including Lizze Broadway, London Thor, Maddie Phillips and Derek Luh – have shared their own joint statement on their social media profiles.

The statement reads: “Our hearts are with Chance’s loved ones as we grieve this shocking loss.

“We will remember the special moments we had together, his infectious smile that could light up any room, his warm hugs and the authenticity he carried with him always.

“Rest in peace dear friend, you will be deeply missed. Love, The Gen V Cast.”

Other stars to have shared the post include Asa Germann, Shelley Conn and Sean Patrick Thomas, who plays the father of Perdomo’s character, Andre Anderson.

The producers previously said: “We can’t quite wrap out heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person.

“Even writing about him in the past doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”

‘Gen V’ cast share joint statement following Chance Perdomo’s death (Instagram)

Meanwhile, Amazon MGM and Sony Productions Television wrote: “The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo. [We] extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance’s family and all who loved him at this difficult time.”

This post was shared by several cast members featured on Prime Video series The Boys, including Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Karen Fukuhara and Jack Quaid.

Perdomo was recognised as a Bafta Breakthrough Brit in 2019, a year on from the first series of Sabrina The Teenage Witch adaptation Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, in which he played Ambrose Spellman.

Born in Los Angeles in 1996, the actor grew up in Southampton. After spells with the National Youth Theatre and Identity School of Acting, as well as studying for a law degree, he starred in CBBC’s Hetty Feather.

Chance Perdomo in ‘Gen V’ (Prime Video)

He was nominated for a BAFTA for best actor in 2019 for his role in BBC’s Killed By My Debt.

Additional reporting by Agencies