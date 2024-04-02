Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Gen V cast share joint statement after lead star Chance Perdomo’s tragic death

’We grieve this shocking loss,’ show’s actors said in tribute to co-star

Jacob Stolworthy
Tuesday 02 April 2024 07:54
Comments
Close
Gen V trailer

The cast of Gen V have paid tribute to Chance Perdomo following his tragic death in a motorcycle accident.

Perdomo, who was one of the lead stars of the spin-off to The Boys, died on Saturday (30 March) when he was allegedly on his way to Toronto to meet his co-stars for a script read-through of the new season.

Tributes have poured in for Perdomo, 27, since his publicist announced the news, with the makers of Gen V, production on which has been delayed indefinitely, sharing a joint statement saying they were “devastated” by Perdomo’s “sudden passing”.

Now, several of Perdomo’s fellow actors – including Lizze Broadway, London Thor, Maddie Phillips and Derek Luh – have shared their own joint statement on their social media profiles.

The statement reads: “Our hearts are with Chance’s loved ones as we grieve this shocking loss.

“We will remember the special moments we had together, his infectious smile that could light up any room, his warm hugs and the authenticity he carried with him always.

“Rest in peace dear friend, you will be deeply missed. Love, The Gen V Cast.”

Other stars to have shared the post include Asa Germann, Shelley Conn and Sean Patrick Thomas, who plays the father of Perdomo’s character, Andre Anderson.

The producers previously said: “We can’t quite wrap out heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person.

“Even writing about him in the past doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”

‘Gen V’ cast share joint statement following Chance Perdomo’s death

(Instagram)

Meanwhile, Amazon MGM and Sony Productions Television wrote: “The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo. [We] extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance’s family and all who loved him at this difficult time.”

Apple TV+ logo

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days

New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled

Try for free
Apple TV+ logo

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days

New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled

Try for free

This post was shared by several cast members featured on Prime Video series The Boys, including Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Karen Fukuhara and Jack Quaid.

Perdomo was recognised as a Bafta Breakthrough Brit in 2019, a year on from the first series of Sabrina The Teenage Witch adaptation Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, in which he played Ambrose Spellman.

Born in Los Angeles in 1996, the actor grew up in Southampton. After spells with the National Youth Theatre and Identity School of Acting, as well as studying for a law degree, he starred in CBBC’s Hetty Feather.

Chance Perdomo in ‘Gen V’

(Prime Video)

He was nominated for a BAFTA for best actor in 2019 for his role in BBC’s Killed By My Debt.

Additional reporting by Agencies

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in