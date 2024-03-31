For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Stars of Gen V andThe Boys are paying tribute to Chance Perdomo, who has died aged 27.

Perdomo’s publicist announced on Saturday (30 March) that the actorhaddied in a motorcycle accident, news that sent shockwaves around Hollywood.

The makers of Gen V, which is a spin-off to Prime Video hit seriesThe Boys, shared a joint statement after the news surfaced, saying they were “devastated” by Perdomo’s “sudden passing”.

Perdomo and his co-stars were set to gather in Toronto for the first script readthrough for the forthcoming second season hours before his death. It is believed the actor was on his way back to Canada when the accident occurred in New York. The series has been delayed indefinitely.

The producers said: “We can't quite wrap out heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person.

“Even writing about him in the past doesn't make sense. We are so sorry for Chance's family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”

Meanwhile, Amazon MGM and Sony Productions Television wrote: “The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo. [We] extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance's family and all who loved him at this difficult time."

Among those to have shared these posts include The Boys cast members Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Karen Fukuhara and Jack Quaid.

A statement from the actors representatives told Deadline: “His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest.

“We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

Chance Perdomo as Andre in ‘Gen V’ (Prime Video)

Perdomo was recognised as a Bafta Breakthrough Brit in 2019, a year on from the first series of Sabrina The Teenage Witch adaptation Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, in which he played Ambrose Spellman.

Born in Los Angeles in 1996, the actor grew up in Southampton. After spells with the National Youth Theatre and Identity School of Acting, as well as studying for a law degree, he starred in CBBC’s Hetty Feather.

He was nominated for a BAFTA for best actor in 2019 for his role in BBC’s Killed By My Debt.

Additional reporting by Agencies