Chance Perdomo, the actor who appeared in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Gen V, has died aged 27.

The news was announced by the star’s publicist, who said on Saturday (30 March): “On behalf of the family and his representatives, it is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident.”

Details of the crash are yet to be announced, but nobody else was involved.

The actor most recently appeared in Gen V, the spin-off to Prime Video series The Boys. Perdomo played Andre, a student at a university founded by the sinister organisation Vought International, where superheroes are permitted to train their powers.

After news of Perdomo’s death was announced, the makers of the show, as well as the cast of both Gen V and The Boys, shared a statement saying they were “devastated” by Perdomo’s “sudden passing”.

The statement read: “We can't quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person,” the producers of “Gen V” said in a statement. “Even writing about him in the past tense doesn't make sense.”

Production has been halted on a second season.

Ahead of Gen V, Perdomo played Ambrose Spellman on Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. His character was a cousin to Sabrina Spellman, played by Kiernan Shipka.

Perdomo, who was Black and Latino, was born in Los Angeles and raised in England.

“I was always getting into fights until I put my energy into acting. Then my grades picked up, and I became president of the student union. Before that, I was similar to Ambrose being so pent up. He doesn’t know what to do with his energy because he’s trapped,” Perdomo said in 2018.

Chance Perdomo in ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ (Netflix)

“At the same time, he’s very open and loving. I identify with that now more than ever, because being away from family for so long really puts things into perspective. No matter the occasion, if I get that FaceTime or phone call from mom or my brothers, I’m picking it up right away. It’s family first for Ambrose, and I’m the same way,” he continued.

Perdomo also acted in several of the “After” movies and is credited in the upcoming “Bad Man” alongside Seann William Scott and Rob Riggle.

“His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest,” the statement from Perdomo's publicist said.

Additional reporting by Agencies