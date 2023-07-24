Channel 4 has hilarious response to Elon Musk’s attempt to rebrand Twitter as X

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Channel 4 has poked fun at Elon Musk’s attempt to rebrand Twitter as X.

The tech billionaire, who took over the platform in October 2022, announced plans to change the logo and name over the weekend.

On Monday (24 July), Musk, 53, unveiled the new minimalist logo, which features a large, stylised X.

The logo has now replaced the familiar blue bird on the Twitter website. Musk also tweeted to say that the URL X.com now also directs to Twitter.com.

Linda Yaccarino, whom Musk hired to be the CEO of Twitter last month, shared a photo of the new logo on Monday (24 July), writing: “X is here! Let’s do this.”

She also shared a photo of the new logo projected onto the company’s headquarters in San Francisco.

Channel 4 are among the Twitter accounts to respond to the rebrand.

The British broadcaster reposted a post from Pop Crave that reads: “Twitter will officially rebrand as X later today, Elon Musk confirms.”

Alongside the repost, Channel 4 wrote: “People still call our streaming service 4OD so good luck.”

4OD is the former name of Channel 4’s streaming service. In 2015, the company changed it from 4OD to All4 and have since changed it to Channel 4.

The post has gone viral on social media, attracting more than 26,000 likes and nearly 3,000 retweets.

A lot of people appeared to be confused by the post, however, therefore proving Channel 4’s point that even after almost a decade, many are still not aware of the name change.

“For everyone saying, ‘IT’S NOT CALLED 4OD?!’ we are just Channel 4 now,” they responded.

Irish comedian Dara Ó Briain joked: “You’re 4OD. Take it from me, the host of ‘Mock of the Week.’”

Ó Briain’s comment was a reference to the frequent confusion surrounding the name of his panel show, which is not called Mock of the Week as many people believe, but Mock the Week.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

The rebranding of Twitter comes amid Musk’s plans to create an “everything app”.

Tweeting over the weekend, Yaccarino wrote: “Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square.”

She described the app as the “future state of unlimited interactivity”, incorporating audio, video, messaging, payments and banking.

“There’s absolutely no limit to this transformation,” Yaccarino added. “X will be the platform that can deliver, well... everything.”

This is not the first time that Musk has changed the Twitter logo.

In April, the blue bird was temporarily supplanted by the Shiba Inu dog mascot of Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency owned by Musk, helping to drive a surge in its market value.