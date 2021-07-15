Channel 4 apologises after plunging off air and returning with incorrect schedule

Channel 4 encountered a technical error on Wednesday (14 July) night as the broadcaster plunged off air and returned with an incorrect schedule.

Viewers on Twitter noted that the TV channel went off air just before 8pm, returning with an old episode of Love It or List It rather than the new one that had been scheduled.

The repeat, along with the following show Grand Designs, then aired without advert breaks.

During some breaks in the episode, the Channel 4 website All4 was broadcast on the screen.

Channel 4 tweeted: “We’re having some tech issues on C4 tonight – the eagle eyed amongst you may have spotted that some of our scheduling has gone awry. We’re very sorry about that and are doing all we can to sort it.”

Comedian Aisling Bea warned viewers that the second series of her comedy This Way Up would now be beginning 15 minutes earlier than planned.

“Guys! @channel4 is having a tech issue & #ThisWayUp will now start at 945 not 10, which is a kick in the balls for anyone who planned to watch at 10 who doesn’t see this but listen... the universe is always testing us with its ‘humour’,” she tweeted.

However, the issue appeared to have been rectified by the time the series opener was scheduled to air, with viewers commenting that a short episode of a Kirstie Allsopp series had aired instead, with This Way Up beginning at 10pm.