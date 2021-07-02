Joe Lycett has revealed that his walk-out on Steph’s Packed Lunch was “planned” to make a point about recycling.

Appearing on the Channel 4 talk show on Thursday (1 July), the comedian mentioned that he had given up using white single-use plastic in his home.

However, after host Steph McGovern pointed out one such item in a photo of him that was shown on screen, the comedian commented that he “didn’t realise I was on Newsnight”, before taking off his microphone and walking out of the studio seemingly in anger.

Viewers were left baffled by the exchange, unsure whether Lycett – whose comedy often involves large-scale jokes or pranks – had genuinely stormed off or not.

Posting on Instagram on Friday (2 July), Lycett confirmed that the incident was indeed a trick and had been “planned” to make a point about white plastic recycling.

“Some of you might’ve seen or read that I had a ‘tantrum’ on Steph’s Packed Lunch yesterday and ‘stormed off’ the show,” he wrote. “This is absolutely true. What you might not know is: I planned the whole thing.

“Clear PET plastic bottles are widely recycled and contribute to the circular economy. If you put a clear PET plastic bottle in the recycling there’s a good chance it will become another clear PET plastic bottle. Coloured and in particular white PET plastic bottles are much harder to recycle.”

Lycett continued: “I explained this on Thursday’s show, but later a picture with a bottle (made with white PET plastic) appeared on screen. Steph pointed out my apparent hypocrisy and I KICKED OFF (by ‘KICKED OFF’ I mean ‘took my mic off and left the studio’). All of it was planned, all of it rehearsed.

“The bottle in question? Yop. I risked my reputation as a jolly, affable and very-much-available chat show guest to say this as loud as I can: Yop, it’s time to stop using white PET plastic. What you sayin’ Yop?”