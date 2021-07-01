Channel 4 viewers were left confused after Joe Lycett walked off Steph’s Packed Lunch live on air.

The comedian was a guest on the daily talk show on Thursday (1 July), during which he mentioned that he had given up bringing single-use plastic into his home to help the environment.

In a later segment, presenter Steph McGovern discussed how viewers could give their homes a Love Island makeover, showing a picture of Lycett sat in his garden on the screen.

“You’re well into this, aren’t you Joe, because you’ve pimped up your garden and made it look more Love Island,” the host said, with Lycett joking in response: “I don’t have a fire pit so I just got a candle.”

McGovern then pointed out a single-use plastic bottle next to Lycett in the photo, asking: “Isn’t that one of the bottles you said you’d stopped using, in that picture?”

Lycett left an awkward pause before responding to McGovern’s comment (Channel 4)

“I didn’t realise I was on Newsnight, Steph” the Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back host responded, with the camera crew laughing and McGovern saying: “Alright Joe.”

McGovern returned to presenting, but when she said that the comic would be returning after the break, Lycett was seen removing his microphone before walking off set.

After the break, she told viewers that “Joe Lycett was going to stick with us but he’s had to leave”.

The scene left viewers at home confused, as they were unsure whether Lycett – whose comedy often involves large-scale jokes or pranks – had actually stormed off or not.

“Did Joe Lycett just walk off annoyed??” one commenter asked, while another wrote: “Did Joe just take his mic off and walk out?”

However, one viewer theorised that the encounter had to be a “wind up”.

The Independent has contacted Lycett’s representatives for comment.