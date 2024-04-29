For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

One of Channel 4’s best-loved cult sitcoms has received a surprise revival, 20 years on.

It was announced on Monday (29 April) that, six months before Green Wing’s 20th anniversary, the show’s cast have reunited for a six-part audio series that sees them reprising their roles.

The wacky sitcom premiered in 2004, and kicked of with an episode showing Tamsin Greig’s Caroline Todd on her first day at work in East Hampton hospital filled with eccentric colleagues, including Guy Secretan (Stephen Mangan), Sue White (Michelle Gomez) and Joanna Clore (Pippa Haywood).

Greig, Mangan, Gomez and Haywood have all returned for the six-part series, titled Green Wing: Resuscitated, which has been released on Audible.

Joining them are Julian Rhind-Tutt, who played Caroline’s love interest Mac, Mark Heap, who played Joanna’s partner-in-crime Alan Statham, and Karl Theobald, who played the incessantly bullied Martin Dear.

Olivia Colman, who went on to win an Oscar for her role in The Favourite, has also returned, reprising the role of Harriet Schulenburg, the forgetful mother who often lost track of what after-school activities her kids were at.

Meanwhile, Oliver Chris, most recently seen in the Apple TV+ show Foundation, has returned as Boyce, the mischievous nemesis of Heap’s Statham.

Green Wing was created by Victoria Pile, who oversaw the new Audible series alongside a team of original writers including Robert Harley, James Henry, Oriane Messina and Fay Rusling,

The cast of ‘Green Wing’ have reunited for a new six-part audio series ( Channel 4 )

The show ran for two series and a Christmas special, and was axed by Channel 4 in 2006. However, the show, which was known for its use of slo-mo and unique soundtrack composed by Jonathan Whitehead, under the name Trellis, has retained a loyal fanbase over the years, cementing it as one of the channel’s most acclaimed cult titles.

Mangan, who went on to star with Greig and Friends star Matt LeBlanc in Episodes, will next be seen as the host of ITV game show The Fortune Hotel, which starts next month.

Green Wing: Resuscitated is available on Audible.