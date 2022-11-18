Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Charlene White threw in the towel on her latest I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! trial.

On Friday (18 November) night’s episode, the news broadcaster and Boy George took on the Watery Grave trial.

Before hosts Ant and Dec explained the rules, the latter asked Charlene why she thought the public chose her for the particular trial.

“Probably because this was my worst nightmare… I suspect it involves us being underground,” she responded.

Ant proceeded to affirm Charlene’s assumptions explaining that they both needed “to climb down inside” underground “tombs and work together to release 11 stars”.

“The person in the first tomb will move a magnet to move the stars around the maze and through to the second tomb,” the host added.

As the two contestants began making their way down the ladder, Charlene said: “You might have to talk me through this George, help me try and not absolutely freak out.

“I don’t think I can do this. I’ve just come out of the water as I can’t get in with the eels.”

After water spiders and mud crabs were added, Charlene became more panicked, nervously saying: “I’m not sure I can do this. I can’t even step in the water George, currently.”

Boy George remained calm, instructing Charlene to “calm down babe, you got this”.

Just as Ant announced that time was ticking, Charlene yelled, “I’m a celebrity... get me out of here!” cutting their trial short.

“I was trying, I can’t,” she tearfully told Boy George as he comforted her with a hug.

“It was tough, it was tough,” he acknowledged, before Charlene explained: “I was fine up until something else fell on me and I was like, ‘I can’t.’ I think I panicked. I got my head around it and then something else came and I crumbled.

“I’m really disappointed in myself and disappointed for camp.”

I’m a Celebrity... Get me out of here! airs on weekdays on ITV1 at 9pm.