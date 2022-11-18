I’m a Celebrity - live: Jill Scott battles cockroach as first elimination looms
Hancock is finally not the only campmate doing all the trials
Matt Hancock has settled into jungle life on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and – after doing many, many trials – is one of the favourites to win the show alongside stars such as Jill Scott and Mike Tindall.
Hancock’s arrival at the camp was met with mixed emotions at the start, with Boy George crying on camera, and Charlene White schooling the former health secretary over his decision to join the show.
Now, though, the campmates have started to bond with the politician (comedian Seann Walsh was the first to engage in a bromance with Hancock).
Olivia Attwood, who was the first to exit, having been forced to drop out of the competition due to a medical matter less than 24 hours after she entered the jungle, said of Hancock after she left: “It’s funny to see him slimed and gunked but it isn’t funny if you didn’t get to hold someone’s hand when they died while he was snogging someone in his office.”
Big moments from the 20th series have so far included Walsh opening up about his Strictly cheating scandal to Corrie star Sue Cleaver, Hancock saying he’s looking for forgiveness, and former Rugby player Tindall’s eyebrow-raising Princess Anne story.
Read updates on the latest jungle antics below...
Here’s a peek at Charlene and Boy George tackling today’s Bushtucker Trial: Watery Grave
If you want some idea of who might be leaving this evening, these odds will help.
Seems like viewers might be saying goodbye to either Charlene White, Boy George or Sue Cleaver.
Good morning to everyone but the cockroach that embedded itself in Jill Scott’s ear.
First elimination to take place on Friday
Aaaand what we’ve been expecting – the first campmate will be eliminated during Friday’s show.
You’ve got until Friday night’s show to vote for your favourite contestants.
Boy George and Charlene White to face ‘Watery Grave’ Bushtucker Trial
As for tomorrow’s challenge, it’ll be Boy George and Charlene White taking on the “Watery Grave”.
No an ominous title at all...
In case you missed it, Jill Scott had to be seen by the camp medic after a cockroach became lodged in her ear.
The England footballer said that it felt like the bug was in her brain.
“I thought I was scared of snakes, but I’d never looked one in the eye. I looked two in the eye, I’m blessed.”
Owen Warner is such a quote machine.
Babatúndé Aléshé, Scarlette Douglas and Owen Warner compete for stars
With food for the camp up for grabs, Babatúndé Aléshé, Scarlette Douglas and Owen Warner are now taking part in the “Jungle on Sea” challenge.
Jill Scott... legend!
