Charlie Cox has confessed to not being much of a fan of Ben Affleck’s 2003 Daredevil film.
Cox, who played the superhero in Netflix’s TV series, and then reprised the role in a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, admitted the critically-maligned blockbuster wasn’t really for him.
Speaking during a Q&A at Middle East Film & Comic Con 2022 in Abu Dhabi, Cox said: “I don’t love the movie. I feel like the movie tried to do too much and it was a little tonally confused.”
“And the suit sucks,” he added.
However, Cox did reserve praise for Affleck’s performance in the film, saying he “does a really good Matt Murdock. I like his Matt Murdoch”.
The Boardwalk Empire star also admitted that he hadn’t watched the film before being cast as the superhero himself: “I watched it once, and then I wanted to go and do my own thing. I hadn't seen it before I got the role. I watched it when I got the role.”
Affleck himself has admitted that he isn’t a fan of the film, confessing “it didn’t really work”. He also said: “That was before people realised you could make these movies and make them well. There was a cynical sense of ‘Put a red leather outfit on a guy, have him run around, hunt some bad guys, and cash the check.’”
Cox has been vocal about wanting to return to the role after his well-received cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Marvel boss Kevin Feige saying he is also keen on the idea.
