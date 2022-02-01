Cheer star Jada Wooten has alleged that she was told she couldn’t take part in cast appearances because she was told “moms won’t want their daughters taking pictures with you”.

The second season of Netflix’s documentary series about competitive cheerleading arrived last month, focusing on Navarro College’s rivalry with fellow Texas team Trinity Valley Community College.

One of TVCC’s biggest stars is Jada Wooten, who has been a popular figure among fans for her outspokenness and driven attitude.

However, in a post shared on Instagram on Monday (31 January), Wooten said that she had been dropped by Cheer clothing company Rebel Athletic, with whom she had a contract, due to her “bad language” on the show.

Sharing screenshots confirming her scheduled engagements and photo shoots with the company – which Wooten claimed were agreed to before Cheer season two aired – the athlete said that she had been disinvited from a meet and greet on Sunday (30 January) and future competition appearances.

“Their reason for this was my language in the show was bad and I don’t fit their brand,” she wrote. “She told me ‘moms won’t want their daughters taking pictures with you’.”

Wooten also claimed that she wasn’t invited on the Cheer live tour, which has been co-created by Navarro coach and Dancing with the Stars contestant Monica Aldama. Many of the show’s stars, including contestants from both Navarro and TVCC, are taking part.

Wooten continued: “As sad as I was about Rebel I’m not gonna dwell on this. Truth is I don’t fit the Rebel or the tour brand. I’m too much and there’s no room for all of me there.

“I won’t ‘clean up my language’ to appease them in order to fit in. Because you know what? It never stops there. There will always be one more ‘too much”’ More chipping away at who I am when trying to belong where I’m not meant to be.”

In a statement shared with Vulture, Rebel Athletic said that due “to [Wooten’s] choice of words in Cheer season 2, and our median audience being 8 to 10 years old, we asked her to sit out 3 meet and greet events that would attract a younger audience.”

They claimed to have offered Wooten “other opportunities,” but that she instead “asked to terminate her relationship with Rebel in its entirety”.

Cheer is available to stream on Netflix now.