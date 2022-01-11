Netflix’s Cheer is returning for a second season that will show the aftermath of Jerry Harris’s arrest for alleged child pornography offences.

First airing on the streaming service in 2020, the documentary series followed the competitive cheerleading team at Navarro, a community college in Texas.

Cheer was a big hit for Netflix, but one of the show’s personalities became embroiled in a serious legal case in the months after it aired.

Harris, who one of the breakout stars of the Netflix documentary series, was arrested in September 2020 and charged with producing child pornography after allegedly “enticing an underage boy to produce sexually explicit videos and photos of himself”.

In December 2020, prosecutors claimed that Harris had received and attempted to receive child pornography, as well as used the internet to “persuade, induce, and entice” a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Harris is still currently in prison and has denied the charges and pleaded not guilty. A criminal trial is still forthcoming, with him facing up to 15 years in jail if found guilty.

He has also been sued by underage twin brothers, who allege that Harris sexually abused and demanded them to send explicit images.

While Harris’s lawyer has not commented on the charges, a spokesperson said in 2020 of the lawsuit that they “categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager. We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed”.

A trailer for the second season of Cheer was released in December, showing that the series will directly tackle the fallout from Harris’s arrest.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Harris in the first season of ‘Cheer' (Netflix)

“I can’t even process it right now,” coach Monica Aldama tells the camera, as the audio plays from a news report saying that Harris could face a 15-year sentence if found guilty.

Appearing on The Tamron Hall Show this week, Aldama described FaceTiming the Navarro team when the news of the allegations against Harris broke.

“It was awful, honestly,” she said. “I never witnessed sadness like that.”

The coach revealed that she was preparing for a Dancing with the Stars live show when she was personally approached by a producer about the allegations against Harris.

“I was on the stage. We were about to go into the full dress rehearsal and that’s when the executive producer came up to me and asked me if I had seen the headlines and, of course, I had not,” she said.

“I was just taken aback and it kind of took the breath out of me for a minute and all I could read was the headline. I couldn’t read the actual article. I still haven’t read the actual article... I told her I couldn’t even look at that until I got finished with the show that night. I just tried to hold back until I got through that night and let all the emotions pour in.”

Speaking about the inclusion of Harris’s arrest in the new series of Cheer, director Greg Whiteley said: “I am a huge believer in the power of stories and telling them honestly. I believe the story is going to ultimately be the best version of itself when you are honouring what is true, and you’re not running from it.

The cast of ‘Cheer’ season two (Netflix)

“This season covers events as they unfolded, beginning in January 2020 through April 2021, following Navarro College and their rival Trinity Valley Community College on their journeys to the national championship.”

He continued: “The new episodes also tackle extremely difficult moments, including the impact of Covid-19 and criminal charges against one of Navarro’s former team members. It was inspiring, heartbreaking, sometimes frustrating and ultimately moving to be a part of their lives.”

Cheer season two comes to Netflix on Wednesday 12 January.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.