Cheryl Burke teared up as she revealed why she was excluded from a Dancing with the Stars tribute to Len Goodman, after he died from prostate cancer last year.

The 39-year-old worked on the show for 26 seasons and was notably absent during the tribute to the veteran dancer in October. Goodman died in April 2023, days before his 79th birthday.

She described the experience as a “stab in the heart” and believes the snub was caused by her podcast Sex, Lies, & Spray Tans where she discusses controversies and behind-the-scenes gossip from the show.

In an interview with the Amy and TJ Podcast, she said: “I would assume that some people may not be happy with my podcast that I have here with iHeart. Maybe it’s the title.”

She continued, “It shouldn’t have mattered whatever it is that they’re upset [about]. Obviously it must be, it has to be the podcast, but also it just makes me believe that they’re not listening to it.”

Burke admitted her social media strategy may have raised eyebrows but justified her approach as part of her marketing.

“Of course on social media we need to attract listeners and unfortunately with that we have to put clips together that may sound a little ‘Oh she’s just bashing the show’, but that’s not what the podcast is.”

She added that she didn’t believe it justified her exclusion from the show.

Cheryl Burke appeared on the show for 26 seasons ( Getty Images )

“It was just such a stab in the heart for me. I couldn’t believe that I wasn’t included in something so special,” she said.

“Regardless if you want to look up OG in the dictionary, regardless I should have been there. We all know this. I know this. At least in the audience maybe, but clearly that wasn’t the case.”

Burke suggested that communication was needed between herself and her former employer.

“I lost my family... it’s so personal,” she said, tearing up.

“This show is something that is a special experience that you go through these different emotions, and I think it’s important that we talk, and I think it’s entertaining for the fans who have been sticking by their side for so many decades now, and it’s just a great time.”