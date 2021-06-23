Love Island star Chloe Crowhurst has told fans she was rushed to hospital after being involved in a car accident.

The 24-year-old reality star posted to her Instagram Stories: “Hi guys, I’ve just been collected from hospital due to being in a serious car accident.

“I won’t be responding to anyone until I can. I’m in a lot of pain and distress.”

An accompanying photo showed Crowhurst, a former executive assistant, wearing a hospital gown.

Previous updates to her social media showed her having a tattoo removed and enjoying lunch with a friend.

The Independent has contacted Crowhurt’s representative for comment.

The Essex-born TV personality rose to fame after starring in the third season of Love Island in 2015, leaving after 23 days. Other contestants that season included Amber Davies and Olivia Atwood.

She recently told the Celebrity Skin Talk podcast that she would not recommend going on the show.

“If anyone asks me now if they should do Love Island I tell them no,” she said.

“You don’t get no support [sic]. “After the show I was on my own, after the producers kept asking me to do the show, I thought they would keep in touch after, but nothing.”

ITV released a comprehensive breakdown of its duty of care protocols that will offer support to this year’s set of contestants.

The broadcaster confirmed it will offer “comprehensive psychological support, training for all Islanders on the impact of social media and handling potential negativity, training for all Islanders on financial management, detailed conversations with Islanders regarding the impact of participation on the show, a proactive aftercare package which extends support to all Islanders following their participation on the show, and guidance and advice on taking on management after the show”.

